‘He’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes,’ Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas slams Joe Jonas

Alexa Nikolas, a former Nickelodeon star, has accused Joe Jonas of asking her for “nudes” when they were both teenagers. Alexa Nikolas exposes Joe Jonas’ hypocrisy(Instagram/Alexa Nikolas)

This comes amid the news of the singer’s divorce from Sophie Turner, the actress who played Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones”.

Nikolas, who appeared in “Zoey 101”, tweeted on Friday that she met Joe Jonas when they were young and he was not as innocent as he seemed.

“I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes💀,” she wrote.

Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas were known for wearing purity rings when they first became famous as the Jonas Brothers. The rings symbolized their commitment to abstain from sex until marriage.

However, the band later removed the rings in 2013 and admitted that they were not virgins.

Joe confessed that he lost his virginity at the age of 20 to someone he did not name. He said that he was glad he waited for the right person because his previous partners were “bats–t crazy”. He also revealed that he did “other stuff” before having sex.

Nikolas is not the only one who has hinted that Joe was sexually active despite wearing the purity ring.

In 2021, during the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”, Sophie Turner joked that her husband was not just playing with his ring, but also with his co-stars, actresses, and supermodels.

Turner and Joe started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019. They have two children together. However, they announced their divorce earlier this week, shocking their fans and friends.

There have been various rumours about the reason for their divorce. Some sources claimed that the 34-year-old singer found evidence of Turner’s infidelity on their Ring doorbell camera. Others said that they had different lifestyles and Joe Jonas was not supportive of Turner after their second child was born. He allegedly pressured her to attend more industry events, which made her uncomfortable.

