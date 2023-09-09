10-year-old North West scolds Kim Kardashian at Beyonce concert, video goes viral

It seems like North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, is always ready to take the stage, even when Beyonce is the headliner. In a recent video that went viral on TikTok, North was captured scolding her mother, Kim Kardashian, during a Beyonce concert, creating a hilarious and relatable moment for parents and children alike. Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, scolded her during a Beyonce concert, creating a viral moment.

The incident occurred during Beyonce's record-breaking Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles. Beyonce was performing her new album's lead single, "Break My Soul," when she finally turned toward the Kardashian-Wests' section. North, eagerly waiting for her mother to take her photo with the superstar, noticed Kim engrossed in a conversation with Beyonce's husband, Jay-Z. North's exasperation was caught on camera, and the video quickly made its rounds on social media.

A Twitter user, @dropfwt, shared the video with the caption, "North waited for Beyoncé to look towards her for 5 minutes so Kim could photograph her with Beyoncé. She was ready to pose the only time Beyoncé turned towards her. And then she noticed Kim was talking with Jay, and her camera wasn't open 😵."

The internet couldn't help but react to the humorous exchange. One user, @LyaDiamondD, wrote, "Guys, Kim had ONE JOB and she failed." Another user, @swe_etlove, humorously chimed in, "I can hear that 'MOOOOOMMMMMM' from here."

The concert, also known as the 'B'Day concert,' celebrated Beyonce's 42nd birthday and featured a star-studded audience, including Viola Davis, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Quinta Brunson. The Kardashian clan was in full attendance, with Khloe Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Rumors of Kylie's romance with Timothee Chalamet were further fueled when they were caught kissing in the VIP section.

North wasn't the only young member of the Kardashian clan present; Penelope Disick was also spotted at the event, mingling with billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Unfortunately, Kourtney Kardashian couldn't attend due to a medical emergency, as she was rushed to the hospital for emergency fetal surgery. She and her husband, Travis Barker, are expecting their first child together.

North and Kim have a history of endearing their fans with internet antics, including poking fun at rumors surrounding Kanye West's disappearance. They previously posted a TikTok video with North dressed in Kanye's signature style, complete with a goatee drawn on. Kanye, now known as Ye, has expressed his disapprval of North's social media presence.

Kim Kardashian has four children in total, including North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-husband Kanye West. Kanye has been embroiled in various controversies over the years, including a tumultuous divorce from Kim and clashes with her new partner, Pete Davidson. These incidents led to his ban from Twitter and the loss of brand deals with Adidas and Gap.