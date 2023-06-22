Kim Kardashian deleted a TikTok posted by daughter, North West and admits Kanye was ‘right’ this one time

Kim Kardashian’s choice to allow her daughter access to TikTok has often raised eyebrows. But the Reality TV star proved her competency as a parent. She has always defended her decision to allow North West to use TikTok as a means to express her creativity. "She loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative," she stated toTIME. Kim Kardashian with her oldest daughter North West

However, the SKIMS mogul does monitor her daughter’s activity on social media. Previously, Kim Kardashian deleted one of her North West’s TikToks. The 10-year-old girl had dressed up as the rapper, Ice Spice, and lip-synched the lyrics to her latest hit,Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2 with PinkPantheress. Netizens were quick to point out the salacious nature of the lyrics.

In an interview withTIME Magazine, she addressed this incident. "As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down,' " she said and added, “I saw [people saying] on the internet, 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance."

Kanye West has explicitly expressed his disapproval of their daughter’s access to social media. "My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," he told Jason Lee fromHollywood Unlocked. But he seems to have reluctantly agreed with his ex-wife on certain conditions regarding their daughter’s usage of TikTok.

Kim Kardashian continues to defend her choice of allowing her daughter to post videos on TikTok. In a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, she revealed, “The way that she is so creative, the way that she loves to do TikTok and do these videos, and she'll take my phone and do skincare stuff," she gushed in reference to North West. "She loves special effects makeup, so she'll be doing scars and faces and bullet wounds. She takes classes on it, and that's what she loves to do so she loves to show it." She is immensely encouraging of her daughter’s artistic abilities.

Also Read | Guess what Kim Kardashian and North West are doing in the new Paw Patrol movie?

Kanye West has expressed his “appreciation” for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s supervision and regulation of their daughter North West’s engagement with social media.