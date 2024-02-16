Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire in Hindi to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: OTT releases you can watch this weekend

OTT releases this week: Don't know what to watch over the weekend? There's plenty to choose from. Some of last year's biggest films landed on different OTT platforms this week, from Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story to the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki also arrived on Netflix on Valentine's Day 2024. Also read | OTT releases this week: Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak, Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 and other films, shows to watch OTT releases this week include shows and films like Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi) that will satiate all your bingeing needs.

Prepare for an entertaining weekend with a mixed bag of action films, romantic series and autobiographical musicals.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi)

The Hindi version of Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 16, the platform announced on Friday, days after an English-dubbed version of the film premiered on Netflix. Netflix is already streaming the Prashanth Neel directorial in south Indian languages. Salaar, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, premiered on Netflix on January 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Where to watch Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: Disney+ Hotstar

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's film has had its digital release on Valentine's Day 2024. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki came out in theatres in December, 2023. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar, Dunki revolves around the issue of immigration. On Thursday, Shah Rukh also dropped a special promo to announce Dunki's OTT release.

Where to watch Dunki: Netflix

The Kerala Story

The Adah Sharma-starrer is now streaming on Zee5. Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story revolves around three women, who convert to Islam and are later forced to become terrorists. The Kerala Story was called a 'propaganda film' and faced ban in some places after it was released in May 2023. However, despite the controversy, The Kerala Story emerged as one of the successful films at the box office last year.

Where to watch The Kerala Story: Zee5

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story

The 65-minute-long musical film, directed by Dave Meyers, is Jennifer Lopez’s latest cinematic offering, which dropped on Prime Video on Friday alongside her album of the same name. Centring music from the new album, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is part rom-com, part action movie, as the central character – a hopeless romantic who seems to be loosely based on Jennifer – tries to work out why she's been so unlucky in love. The singer-actor has been married four times in real-life.

Where to watch This Is Me… Now A Love Story: Prime Video

Love Storiyaan

Inspired by stories from Priya Ramani, Niloufer Venkatraman, and Samar Halarnkar's popular Instagram handle #IndiaLoveProject, Love Storiyaan is an anthology of six short films and is created by Somen Mishra, Head of Development at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Head of Dharmatic Entertainment - Fiction.

Where to watch Love Storiyaan: Prime Video

House of Ninjas

House of Ninjas is a new eight-episode Netflix series developed, directed, and written by Dave Boyle and based on a story by Yoshiaki Murao, Takafumi Imai, and Kento Kaku, who also stars in it. House of Ninjas is about a dysfunctional family, whose members must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats after years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives.

Where to watch House of Ninjas: Netflix

Players

Just in time for Valentine’s Day 2024, Netflix released its newest rom-com, Players. Starring Gina Rodriguez as Mack – a woman who has spent the last decade of her life running elaborately planned 'plays' with her friends to hook up with strangers – the film is a raunchy, but heartfelt comedy.

Where to watch Players: Netflix

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place