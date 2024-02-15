Shah Rukh Khan says ‘love you BTS’ as he announces Dunki's Netflix release with cute video; ARMY can't believe it

Desi BTS Army has so much to celebrate today. On Thursday, actor Shah Rukh Khan released a video on social media, announcing the release of his latest movie Dunki on Netflix. What took everyone by surprise is how adorably he confessed his love for K-pop band BTS. (Also read: Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan film to stream on this platform from this date) Shah Rukh Khan is an Army member? Who knew?

What's in the video

The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan entering a visa office for permission to visit 190 countries – Australia to Zimbabwe – on a single visa. The visa officer lets him know that such a visa doesn't exist but Shah Rukh won't take no for an answer. He tells him of his influence all over the world – how every third person in Britain is named Raj (after his character from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), to how Europe told UK ‘palat’ during Brexit. The news bulletin on a TV also showed how Statue of Liberty had spread out her arms like SRK.

Shah Rukh also said that it was him who taught the Koreans ‘how to give hearts’. “Love you BTS,” he says with a cute finger heart sign.

ARMY is over the moon

His visa still got rejected but the desi Army couldn't be happier after watching the ad. "SRK saying ‘love you BTS’. This is my roman empire," wrote a fan on Twitter. “The very legend of love and romance going love you BTS iconic. Shahrukh Khan sir,” wrote another. A fan hilariously tweeted, “ABOUT TIME MY HUSBANDS MET MY FIRST LOVE.”

About Dunki

One of the highest-grossing films of 2023, the movie has been released on Netflix.

Calling it one of his most "special" films, SRK said, "Dunki is a special film and one that is very close to my heart. We are grateful that we can share this beautiful story with audiences around the world via Netflix. The film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I hope this extraordinary journey of a group of friends wins hearts globally.''

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.