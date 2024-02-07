Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story to stream on OTT from this date

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is all set to begin its OTT journey. Taking to Instagram, Adah shared this exciting news with her fans. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and backed by Vipul Shah. Also read: Bastar teaser, Adah Sharma turns IPS officer who declares ‘war’ against Naxals in Sudipto Sen, Vipul Shah film Adah Sharma in a still from The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Story on OTT

She wrote, “FINALLY !!!!! SURPRISE !!The most anticipated film is dropping soon on ZEE5!#TheKeralaStory premieres on 16th February, only on #ZEE5.”

The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story follows the story of three girls: Shalini (Adah Sharma), Nimah (Yogita Bihani), and Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani), who are manipulated by their roommate, Asifa (Sonia Balani), into converting to another religion.

The movie is divided into two parts: the first half portrays how the girls were manipulated into converting to another religion, while the second half shows Shalini's journey as Fatima Ba - a converted member of a terrorist group and her imprisonment in Afghanistan. It also shows how men were brainwashed too to woo Hindu and Christian women of Kerala in the name of love, convert them and convince them to join war zones. The shocking incidents occurred between 2018-19, when a rising number of Kerala youths had come under the influence of a terrorist group.

Adah Sharma on The Kerala Story's OTT release

Sharing her feelings, Adah Sharma said, "The courageous makers of The Kerala Story, Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen deserve to be applauded for having put in immense hard work to bring this film to life. After the stupendous success at the box office, creating history worldwide making it the highest grossing female lead film of all time, we are now looking forward to the film's release on ZEE5. The film's collaboration with this global platform will allow us to extend the reach of the film to a much wider audience. The audience who didn't get a chance to watch the film in the theatre and many who watched it and want to re watch it are waiting with bated breath. I'm thrilled I have an answer to all those who have been asking 'Kerala story OTT pe kab aaegi?'."

Excited about the OTT journey, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "After the tremendous success at the box office, we have been receiving thousands of mails asking when will The Kerala Story come on OTT. So, the wait is finally over and here it is. The Kerela Story is going to premiere on ZEE5 and it's going to be an amazing experience to sit in your house, watch the film and there are so many moments where you want to rewind and rewatch or watch the film again and again. And now you have got all the options to enjoy this film as many times as you want with your entire family. This is a very important film for the entire family to see together. So I hope that every family watches it together and learns from what we are trying to show in the film".

Director Sudipto Sen added, "Tackling such a sensitive topic and translating it into a film is no small feat; it's a challenge we willingly embraced. However, every filmmaker wants an assurance about his work and The Kerala Story's box office performance was my assurance and gratification to continue to have faith in myself. But for those who haven't watched the film yet, I urge them to watch The Kerala Story on ZEE5 for a transformational experience. Many are living in the dark about the reality of the situation and for those, this film will lift that darkness and show them the naked truth as the stories in the film are real. The faces in the film are real. The fates and consequences of the characters in the film are real. The Kerala Story is a unique cinematic experience for the viewers of the film. And that is what made this film an "unprecedented blockbuster" as per BO pandits".

Controversy

The Kerala Story has been under the scanner ever since the trailer was released. The film's trailer had claimed that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala, but many had objected to the estimated figures. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had labelled it a 'distorted story', and also imposed a ban on the film in the state, which was lifted after the Supreme Court asked the state government to remove the ban on the screening of the film.

The Kerala Story emerged as one of the successful films at the box office last year. It will premiere on February 16 on ZEE5.

