Bastar teaser: Adah Sharma turns IPS officer who declares ‘war’ against Naxals in Sudipto Sen, Vipul Shah film

Bastar teaser: The first teaser of Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah's film is out, and it's extremely political, to say the least. Starring Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhavan, the teaser features her talking about going against Naxals at all costs. The film, said to be based on a true incident, will release on March 15. Also read: The Kerala Story makers announce next film Bastar Bastar teaser: Adah Sharma as IPS officer who declares war against Naxals,

Adah Sharma's next film Bastar

The teaser video introduces Adah's character at her office in a soldier-at-war look. She says, “Pakistan me huye humare 4 yuddho me humare 8738 jawan shahid huye. Lekin kya aapko pata hai humare desh ke andar Naxaliyo ne 15000 jawano ki hatya ki hai? (8738 of our Indian soldiers were killed during four wars with Pakistan, but do you know, Naxals have filled 15000 soldiers alone)?”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Bastar mentions JNU

The clip goes on to mention Jawaharlal Nehru University and make bold claims. Adah adds, “Bastar me humare 76 jawano ko Naxaliyon ne badi kroorata se mara tha aur tab iska jashan manaya gaya JNU me. Sochiye humari desh ki itni pratishthit university humari jawano ki shahadat par jashan manati ha. Kaha se ati hai aise soch? Bastar me Bharat ke tukde karne ki shadish kar rahe hai ye Naxali aur unka sath de rahe hai bade shehro me baithe left, liberal, pseudo intellectuals. In vaampanthiyo ko sadak pe khada kar sade aam goli mar dungi. Chadha dena phasi par (JNU celebrated when 76 soldiers were killed in Bastar. Just think about it. Where do they adopt this mentality from? Leftists, liberals, pseudo intellectuals from cities are behind those in Bastar who are planning to divide India. I'll shoot these leftists dead in public. Hang me then).”

She calls herself an IPS officer ‘at war against Naxals.’ The film is directed by Sudipto Sen of The Kerala Story fame. It's backed by Vipul Shah. It is written by Amarnath Jha, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah.

Besides Adah, the film will also star Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen and Shilpa Shukla.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place