From Love is Blind to A Killer Paradox, check full list of what's coming to Netflix in February 2024?
Netflix original movies like Through my Window 3, reality shows like Love is Blind and more release on Netflix in February 2024. Here's the full list.
While it may seem as if the new year just started its beginning chapter yesterday, the second month is already here. And with the onset of a new start, we await all that is slated to hit Netflix in February 2024.
The upcoming month promises yet another roster filled with diverse content from all over the world. From Turkish thrillers to one-of-a-kind Korean dramas, sizzling dating reality shows, a long list of comedy movies to even animated titles for kids, a lot is scheduled to premiered soon.
Moreover, this month is extra special as The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will also be live streamed globally on Netflix. They will be held on February 24, 2024, at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT.
Listed below are all the original Netflix releases of February 2024.
Discover what's coming to Netflix in February 2024
February 1
Fame After Fame (Netflix reality series - Spanish)
February 2
- Orion and the Dark (Netflix originals movie - animation)
- Let's talk about CHU (Netflix series - Taiwanese)
February 5
Dee & Friends in Oz (Netflix series - animation)
February 7
- Luz: The Light of Heart (Netflix kids series - Brazilian)
- Rael: Le Prophete des Extraterrestres / Rael: The Last Prophet (Netflix documentary series)
- Love Never Lies Poland Season 2 Part 2
February 8
One Day (Netflix limited series)
February 9
- Lover Stalker Killer (Netflix documentary)
- Ashes (Netflix series - Turkish)
- A Killer Paradox (Netflix series - Korean)
- Alpha Males Season 2 (Netflix series - Spanish)
February 13
- Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (Netflix comedy special)
- Kill Me If You Dare (Netflix movie - Polish)
February 14
- Love is Blind Season 6 (Netflix dating reality series)
- Good Morning: Veronica Season 3 (Netflix series - Brazilian)
- Players (Netflix movie)
- The Heartbreak Agency (Netflix movie - German)
- A Soweto Love Story (Netflix movie - South African)
February 15
- The Vince Staples Show (Netflix series)
- Ready Set Love (Netflix series - Thai)
- House of Ninjas (Netflix series - Japanese)
- AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2
February 16
- Comedy Chaos (Netflix - Indonesian)
- The Abyss (Netflix - Swedish)
February 19
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (Netflix reality competition series)
- Einstein and the Bomb (Netflix docu-drama movie)
February 20
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (Netflix comedy special)
February 21
Can I Tell You a Secret (Netflix documentary series)
February 22
Avatar The Last Airbender (Netflix live-action adaptation series)
February 23
- Through My Window 3: Looking at You (Netflix movie - Spanish)
- Mea Culpa (Nteflix movie)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6 (Netflix documentary series)
- The Indrani Mukerjea Story (Netflix documentary series)
February 28
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (Netflix documentary series)
- Code 8: Part II (Netflix movie)
- The Mire Season 3 / The Mire Millennium (Netflix series - Polish)
In addition to the Netflix originals, a ton of previous theatrical premieres and other TV shows will also be added to the February 2024 Netflix US calendar. Here are some of them:
February 1: American Assassin, Fury, The Great Gatsby (2013), It (2017), Magic Mike's Last Dance, Pacific Rim, Resident Evil, Something's Gotta Give, Tom an Jerry (2021), X, Young Sheldon Season 6, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Enough, The Tourist Season 1
February 2: Plus One
February 3: Ready Player One
February 5: Monk Seasons 1-8. My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5, The Re-Education of Molly Singer
February 10: Horrible Bosses 2
February 11: The Blacklist Season 10
February 15: Crossroads, The Catcher Was a Spy, Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
February 16: Warrior Season 1-3
February 22: Southpaw
February 23: Everything Everywhere All at Once
February 24: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
February 26: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4
February 29: The Tourist Season 2