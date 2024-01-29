From Love is Blind to A Killer Paradox, check full list of what's coming to Netflix in February 2024?

While it may seem as if the new year just started its beginning chapter yesterday, the second month is already here. And with the onset of a new start, we await all that is slated to hit Netflix in February 2024. Reality show Love is Blind Season 6 releases on February 14 and K-drama series A Killer Paradox premieres on February 9 on Netflix.(Netflix)

The upcoming month promises yet another roster filled with diverse content from all over the world. From Turkish thrillers to one-of-a-kind Korean dramas, sizzling dating reality shows, a long list of comedy movies to even animated titles for kids, a lot is scheduled to premiered soon.

Moreover, this month is extra special as The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will also be live streamed globally on Netflix. They will be held on February 24, 2024, at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT.

Listed below are all the original Netflix releases of February 2024.

Discover what's coming to Netflix in February 2024

February 1

Fame After Fame (Netflix reality series - Spanish)

February 2

Orion and the Dark (Netflix originals movie - animation) Let's talk about CHU (Netflix series - Taiwanese)

February 5

Dee & Friends in Oz (Netflix series - animation)

February 7

Luz: The Light of Heart (Netflix kids series - Brazilian) Rael: Le Prophete des Extraterrestres / Rael: The Last Prophet (Netflix documentary series) Love Never Lies Poland Season 2 Part 2

February 8

One Day (Netflix limited series)

February 9

Lover Stalker Killer (Netflix documentary) Ashes (Netflix series - Turkish) A Killer Paradox (Netflix series - Korean) Alpha Males Season 2 (Netflix series - Spanish)

February 13

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (Netflix comedy special) Kill Me If You Dare (Netflix movie - Polish)

February 14

Love is Blind Season 6 (Netflix dating reality series) Good Morning: Veronica Season 3 (Netflix series - Brazilian) Players (Netflix movie) The Heartbreak Agency (Netflix movie - German) A Soweto Love Story (Netflix movie - South African)

February 15

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix series) Ready Set Love (Netflix series - Thai) House of Ninjas (Netflix series - Japanese) AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2

February 16

Comedy Chaos (Netflix - Indonesian) The Abyss (Netflix - Swedish)

February 19

Rhythm + Flow Italy (Netflix reality competition series) Einstein and the Bomb (Netflix docu-drama movie)

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (Netflix comedy special)

February 21

Can I Tell You a Secret (Netflix documentary series)

February 22

Avatar The Last Airbender (Netflix live-action adaptation series)

February 23

Through My Window 3: Looking at You (Netflix movie - Spanish) Mea Culpa (Nteflix movie) Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6 (Netflix documentary series) The Indrani Mukerjea Story (Netflix documentary series)

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (Netflix documentary series) Code 8: Part II (Netflix movie) The Mire Season 3 / The Mire Millennium (Netflix series - Polish)

In addition to the Netflix originals, a ton of previous theatrical premieres and other TV shows will also be added to the February 2024 Netflix US calendar. Here are some of them:

February 1: American Assassin, Fury, The Great Gatsby (2013), It (2017), Magic Mike's Last Dance, Pacific Rim, Resident Evil, Something's Gotta Give, Tom an Jerry (2021), X, Young Sheldon Season 6, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Enough, The Tourist Season 1

February 2: Plus One

February 3: Ready Player One

February 5: Monk Seasons 1-8. My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5, The Re-Education of Molly Singer

February 10: Horrible Bosses 2

February 11: The Blacklist Season 10

February 15: Crossroads, The Catcher Was a Spy, Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

February 16: Warrior Season 1-3

February 22: Southpaw

February 23: Everything Everywhere All at Once

February 24: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

February 26: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4

February 29: The Tourist Season 2