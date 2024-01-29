The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth: Netflix docuseries on 'sensational' Sheena Bora case to drop on this date

Indrani Mukerjea will be opening up about the Sheena Bora murder case in the Netflix documentary series, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. On Monday, Netflix India dropped a poster and announced the series will premiere on the OTT platform next month. Indrani's face was partially covered in the poster. She made headlines in 2015 for allegedly murdering Sheena Bora in 2012. Also read: When Rishi Kapoor called Indrani Mukerjea a ‘real weirdo’ Netflix is all set to release it's docuseries, The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth, on February 23.

About The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth

Finally announcing the release date of the series about Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora case, Netflix India wrote in its Instagram caption, "A sensational scandal that rocked the entire nation, with one family's darkest secrets at the center of it all. The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth, coming on 23 February only on Netflix!"

The Netflix series comes months after Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir, Unbroken: The Untold Story. In the book, the media-maven-turned-murder-accused recounts her entire life as well as six years in prison. She is out on bail.

The documentary promises to peel back the layers of the ‘sensational’ murder of Sheena Bora and the subsequent 2015 arrest of Sheena's alleged mother Indrani Mukerjea, who was earlier married to media tycoon Peter Mukerjea.

The docu-series features Indrani Mukerjea, her children, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations, Netflix India said in a statement, as per news agency PTI.

Other recent true crime documentaries on Netflix

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth comes months after, Netflix's Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case made news. The 2023 docuseries presents the story of Jolly Joseph, a woman from a small Kerala village, Koodathai, who had allegedly killed six members of her family over 14 years.

The docu-series includes interviews with some of the names involved in the case. The documentary explores how Jolly Joseph, who's now in jail, allegedly murdered her mother-in-law, her father-in-law, and her husband, among others, to gain control over the family and its finances.

