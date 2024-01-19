Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire OTT release: Here's when you can stream Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's blockbuster movie

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel's action entertainer starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has crossed the ₹400 crore mark at the Indian box office. Now, it's all set to premiere on OTT with its release on Netflix India, tomorrow on January 20. (Also Read: Devara, Salaar, Pushpa 2 OTT release: Telugu tentpoles to stream on Netflix India) Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play childhood friends in Salaar

When and where to watch Salaar on OTT

On the occasion of Pongal on Monday, January 15, Netflix India unveiled its Telugu slate for 2024, which included Salaar. The film, which released in cinemas on December 22 ahead of Christmas 2023, will now be available to stream on the platform. On Friday, the official handle of Salaar announced that the movie will drop on Netflix India tomorrow on January 20 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The release date of its Hindi version is not known yet.

Netflix India's Telugu slate

Jr NTR's Devara, Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire featuring Prabhas are part of Netflix India's 12 Telugu films slate, which will be available on the streamer in 2024 after their theatrical exhibition.

This year, Netflix India will also be home to other Telugu titles such as Buddy, Gangs of Godavari, Tillu Square, Vijay Devarakonda's 12th film, Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th movie, separate untitled projects starring Sidhu and Karthikeya as well as the ninth production of Ga2 Pictures.

About Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire released in cinemas in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. It has grossed ₹650 crore at worldwide box office. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, Prabhas announced his next film, a romantic horror The Raja Saab and unveiled its first poster. The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, will be released in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

