Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire box office collection day 21: Prabhas' hit film enters 400 crore club in India

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire box office collection day 21: Prabhas' latest film refuses to slow down at the box office. On its third Thursday, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire finally joined the ₹400 crore club in India after 21 days. As per early estimates of sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.75 crore, in all languages. Also read: Salaar worldwide box office collection day 20 Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire box office collection day 21: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play childhood friends in the film.

Salaar box office report

Going by the report on the report, the total earning of Salaar now stands at ₹401.60 crore. Reportedly, the film marked an overall occupancy of 19.68 percent for its Telugu version. For the Tamil version, it had an overall occupancy of 17.14 percent while the Hindi version had an overall occupancy of 9.78 percent.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire continues to rule the international box office. It entered the ₹700 crore club after 19 days, and grossed over ₹705 crore after 20 days since its release. Sharing the recent earnings, film trade analyst Manobala tweeted, “Salaar worldwide box office... Prabhas' Salaar is marching towards ₹750 crore gross mark. Salaar day 1 ₹176.52 crore, day 2 ₹101.39 crore, day 3 ₹95.24 crore, day 4 ₹76.91 crore, day 5 ₹40.17 crore, day 6 ₹31.62 crore, day 7 ₹20.78 crore, day 8 ₹14.21 crore, day 9 ₹21.45 crore, day 10 ₹23.09 crore, day 11 ₹ 25.81 crore, day 12 ₹12.15 crore, day 13 ₹11.07 crore, day 14 ₹9.28 crore, day 15 ₹7.9 crore, day 16 ₹9.78 crore, day 17 ₹10.14 crore, day 18 ₹6.81 crore, day 19 ₹6.05 crore, day 20 ₹5.22 crore. Total ₹705.59 crore."

Everything about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel. Besides Prabhas, the film has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju. It was released worldwide on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

Salaar success

Earlier this week, the makers of the film organised the film's success bash in Hyderabad. From director Prashanth Neel to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas, the entire cast and crew of Salaar attended the party.

