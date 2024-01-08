Salaar's Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran laugh out loud as they celebrate film's success with cake-cutting ceremony

Salaar is on the verge of crossing ₹400 crore in India and has a gross worldwide collection of over ₹650 crore. And this called for a celebration by the team, which came together for a cake-cutting ceremony. Pictures of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran cutting a cake together along with others have been shared online. One cannot miss Prabhas and Prithviraj as well as director Prashanth Neel grinning wide while cutting the cake. Also read: Salaar review: Prabhas makes a stellar comeback, film snatches Animal's 'most violent movie of the year' crown Salaar team including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas take part in cake-cutting ceremony.

Salaar success celebration

The pictures were shared on X on Monday by the film's official account, which tweeted, “The blockbuster success calls for a blockbuster celebration! Salaar box office storm… Record breaking Salaar… Salaar ruling box office." All of them are seen in black as they come together for the celebration. A closer look at the big chocolate cake shows ‘Blockbuster Salaar’ written on it.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

Salaar in South America, Japan

The Spanish version of Salaar released in Latin America on March 7. The Spanish version was released by Cinepolis which holds 72.5% of the market share in the region.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is now scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be released in the island country by Japanese film distribution company Twin. "#SalaarCeaseFire is coming to theatres across Japan this Summer. Release by @movietwin2," the makers said on the official X page of Salaar on Saturday.

Salaar had released alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki amid much anticipation and fared better than the Hindi movie. It currently stands at ₹394 crore at the domestic box office for all languages after 18 days of its release, as per Sacnilk.com.

