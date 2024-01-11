close_game
Salaar worldwide box office collection day 20: Prabhas blockbuster slowly marching towards 750 crore milestone

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 11, 2024 04:12 PM IST

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 20: Prabhas features alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the action film directed by Prashanth Neel.

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 20: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been unstoppable. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Salaar is the fifth highest-grossing south film after Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and 2.0. On Thursday, he took to X to share Salaar's latest box office collection. The film, which entered the 700 crore club after 19 days, has grossed over 705 crore after 20 days. Also read: Salaar joins Telugu blockbuster Baahubali 2 in 700 crore club

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 20: Prabhas-starrer has become a blockbuster. It released on December 22.
Salaar worldwide box office collection

Sharing Salaar's day-wise breakup at the worldwide box office, Manobala tweeted, “Salaar worldwide box office... Prabhas' Salaar is marching towards 750 crore gross mark. Salaar day 1 176.52 crore, day 2 101.39 crore, day 3 95.24 crore, day 4 76.91 crore, day 5 40.17 crore, day 6 31.62 crore, day 7 20.78 crore, day 8 14.21 crore, day 9 21.45 crore, day 10 23.09 crore, day 11 25.81 crore, day 12 12.15 crore, day 13 11.07 crore, day 14 9.28 crore, day 15 7.9 crore, day 16 9.78 crore, day 17 10.14 crore, day 18 6.81 crore, day 19 6.05 crore, day 20 5.22 crore. Total 705.59 crore."

About Salaar

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was released worldwide on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with an ensemble cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

Speaking about the film's performance at the box office, Prabhas said at a recent success bash, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

