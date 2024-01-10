close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Salaar worldwide box office collection day 19: Prabhas film joins Telugu blockbuster Baahubali 2 in 700 crore club

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 10, 2024 11:53 AM IST

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 19: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan-starrer reaches new milestone, enters ₹700 crore club.

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 19: Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has put another feather in its cap at the global box office in its third week in theatres. On Tuesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that the film, directed by Prashanth Neel, had 'zoomed past the 700 crore gross mark' worldwide. Also read: Prabhas film joins Baahubali 2, other Telugu blockbusters in 650 cr club

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700 crore gross mark at global box office, joins Prabhas' Baahubali 2 in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700 crore club.
Prabhas's 700 crore films

Manobala tweeted, "BREAKING: Global Star Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire ZOOMS past 700 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Prabhas becomes the only star from south to HOLD three films in 700 crore club." As per a recent report by Sacnilk.com, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is Prabhas' highest grossing film with 1788.06 crore gross worldwide.

The 2017 Telugu action drama was directed by SS Rajamouli and featured Prabhas with Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju. This film was the follow-up to Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), serving as both a sequel and a prequel.

Salaar worldwide box office collection

Earlier on Tuesday, sharing Salaar's day-wise breakup at the worldwide box office, Manobala had tweeted, “Salaar worldwide box office... Prabhas' Salaar Salaar is inches away from new milestone of 700 crore. Salaar day 1 176.52 crore, day 2 101.39 crore, day 3 95.24 crore, day 4 76.91 crore, day 5 40.17 crore, day 6 31.62 crore, day 7 20.78 crore, day 8 14.21 crore, day 9 21.45 crore, day 10 23.09 crore, day 11 25.81 crore, day 12 12.15 crore, day 13 11.07 crore, day 14 9.28 crore, day 15 7.9 crore, day 16 9.78 crore, day 17 10.14 crore, day 18 6.81 crore. Total 694.32 crore.”

About Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is an action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with an ensemble cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar. Salaar 2, being dubbed Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, is also in the works; Prabhas had spoken about its filming in a recent interview.

ott:10
