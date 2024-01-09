close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Salaar worldwide box office collection day 18: Prabhas blockbuster to reach new milestone of 700 crore soon

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 18: Prabhas blockbuster to reach new milestone of 700 crore soon

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 09, 2024 03:24 PM IST

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 18: Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Prabhas in lead alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 18: Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire takes its worldwide total to 694.3 crore after it grossed 6.81 crore on its third Monday. On Tuesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Salaar's latest worldwide box office figures. The film, which registered its lowest earning on Monday, will enter the elite 700 crore club on Tuesday. Also read: Salaar's Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran laugh out loud as they celebrate film's success at bash

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 18: Prabhas film continues its historic run.
Salaar worldwide box office collection day 18: Prabhas film continues its historic run.

Salaar worldwide box office collection

Sharing Salaar's day-wise breakup at the worldwide box office, Manobala tweeted, “Salaar worldwide box office... Prabhas' Salaar Salaar is inches away from new milestone of 700 crore. Salaar day 1 176.52 crore, day 2 101.39 crore, day 3 95.24 crore, day 4 76.91 crore, day 5 40.17 crore, day 6 31.62 crore, day 7 20.78 crore, day 8 14.21 crore, day 9 21.45 crore, day 10 23.09 crore, day 11 25.81 crore, day 12 12.15 crore, day 13 11.07 crore, day 14 9.28 crore, day 15 7.9 crore, day 16 9.78 crore, day 17 10.14 crore, day 18 6.81 crore. Total 694.32 crore.”

Salaar in top 5 south films

Earlier, Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted that the Prashanth Neel directorial was among the top 5 highest-grossing movies from the south Indian film industry, alongside Rajinikanth's 2.0, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, and SS Rajamouli's films, RRR and Baahubali 2. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. Dunki was released on December 21.

About Salaar

Besides Prabhas, Salaar stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles. The action film also features Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and others. The film revolves around a gang leader, who tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend.

Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 2 fame, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire hit screens worldwide on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The action film is the first collaboration between Prashanth and Prabhas. Salaar 2, being dubbed Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, is also in the works.

