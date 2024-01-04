Salaar worldwide box office collection day 13: Prabhas film joins Baahubali 2, other Telugu blockbusters in 650 cr club

Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been performing in theatres worldwide and has seen one of the biggest box office collections among south Indian films. On Thursday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Salaar's latest worldwide box office figures, and said it had joined Rajinikanth's Jailer, RRR and Baahubali 2, both directed by SS Rajamouli, in the ₹650 crore club. Also read: Prabhas reveals when he will start shooting for Salaar 2 Salaar becomes third biggest Telugu grosser after Baahubali 2 and RRR.

Salaar worldwide box office collection

He tweeted, “Salaar worldwide box office... Prabhas' Salaar ENTERS ₹650 crore club on its 13th Day. ₹650 crore+ south movies – Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Baahubali, Jailer, 2.0, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Baahubali 2...”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He added, "Salaar day 1 ₹176.52 crore, day 2 ₹101.39 crore, day 3 ₹95.24 crore, day 4 ₹76.91 crore, day 5 ₹40.17 crore, day 6 ₹31.62 crore, day 7 - ₹20.78 crore, day 8 ₹14.21 crore, day 9 ₹21.45 crore, day 10 ₹23.09 crore, day 11 ₹ 25.81 crore, day 12 ₹12.15 crore, day 13 ₹11.07 crore. Total ₹650.41 crore."

Earlier on Wednesday, Manobala Vijayabalan had also said on X that Salaar has become the third biggest Telugu grosser after Baahubali 2 and RRR. He had tweeted, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire ZOOMS past ₹650 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Salaar BEATS Baahubali and Jailer lifetime figure of ₹650 cr to become the fifth highest grossing film from south after 2.0, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Baahubali 2." He also wrote, “ ₹650 crore club heroes from south... Prabhas 3, Rajinikanth 2, Yash 1, Jr NTR and Ram Charan 1.”

More about ₹ 650 crore south films

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is a 2022 Kannada period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Hombale Films. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj and many other actors were seen in the film.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a 2017 Telugu action drama directed by SS Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V Vijayendra Prasad. It features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju. The film is the follow-up to Baahubali: The Beginning, serving as both a sequel and a prequel.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's 2022 Telugu period action film RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

The 2018 Tamil fantasy action film 2.0 was directed by S Shankar; it was the second installment in the Enthiran film series. 2.0 was a standalone sequel to Enthiran (2010), featuring Rajinikanth in a triple role.

Rajinikanth's other ₹650 crore plus film, Jailer, also stars Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in key roles. The film marked the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. Jackie Shroff and veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal also had special appearances.

About Salaar

The Telugu action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, with a supporting cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju. The filming of the sequel of Prashanth's hit movie will begin soon as the movie's star Prabhas revealed himself recently.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place