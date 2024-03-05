Supersex: 5 details about the new Netflix series on adult star Rocco Siffredi

The new Netflix series Supersex chronicles the life story of Rocco Siffredi, who was one of the world’s busiest adult film stars. Starring Alessandro Borghi as Rocco Siffredi, the new series will premiere on the streaming giant this week. Here are five details about the new show. (Also read: Reality TV shows March 2024: Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale, RHOBH Season 13 Reunion, Top Chef and more) A still from Supersex.

Official synopsis

The official synopsis reads: “His family, his origins, his relationship with love, a profound story that goes through his life since childhood and reveals how and when Rocco Tano – a simple guy from Ortona – became Rocco Siffredi, the most famous pornstar in the world.”

About Supersex

Supersex first marked its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival last month. The series has 7 episodes, which are created and written by Francesca Manieri. The show begins with the adult star's journey from Ortona to Paris, Rome and then Los Angeles, where he collaborated with U.S. porn stars John Leslie and producer John Stagliano.

Cast of Supersex

Apart from Alessandro Borghi as Rocco Siffredi, Super Sex also stars Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini, Saul Nanni, Linda Hardy, Gaia Messerklinger, David Kammenos, Giulio Greco, and Helena Antonio among others.

Rocco's reaction

Speaking with The Independent about his reaction to the show, Rocco said, “When I saw the series, seven hours, all at once… it was pretty difficult. My mind was going so fast. So many memories. So much happiness but also much pain.” As per reports, he had some differences with the makers of the show, owing to which the show's opening credits is said as being ‘loosely’ based on his life.

Director's Statement

Speaking with Variety, director Francesca Manieri said, “I said to myself that if when women are given the chance to delve into the heart of masculinity — with all its dysfunctionality and potential toxicity, or even its power —we turn it down, then we can’t blame anyone anymore… Rocco and I in a room were the biggest conflict you could possibly imagine, so it was a great start."

