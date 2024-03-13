Venom 3 gets surprise release date with new title, releasing sooner than expected

Venom 3 Release Date: The Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise has officially confirmed its release date, now hitting cinemas sooner than scheduled. The third installment of the hit fantasy-driven film is set to arrive in October 2024, according to Sony Pictures. Additionally, the latest from Columbia Pictures has debuted with a new title. Read on to know more. Venom: The Last Dance to premiere in IMAX and PLFs on October 25, 2024(Pic credit- Sony)

Venom 3 is now Venom: The Last Dance

With director Kelly Marcel at the helm, Venom 3 has been rebranded as Venom: The Last Dance. Starring Hardy, Juno Temple, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film, initially scheduled to release in November 2024, is now set to premiere in October.

Venom 3 release date

Sony Pictures announced on Tuesday that their latest film, Venom: The Last Dance, will premiere on October 25, 2024. The third installment will screen in IMAX and on PLFs. Apart from Marcel, who co-penned the story with Hardy, other individuals involved in producing the film are Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

Venom 3 cast- Who’s returning?

In the third installment of the film, Tom Hardy will reprise his role as the Marvel bad guy Eddie Brock and Venom, which he played in the first film released in 2018. The second one titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage came out in 2021 with Andy Serkis as the director. And now, the third is soon to hit the screens with Kelly Marcel. She wrote the scripts for the first two movies. Plot details for the same are being kept under wraps for now.

Venom 3 might have come out sooner, but the Hollywood SAG-AFRA strike severely delayed production. Juno Temple hinted earlier to Variety that production was almost over. “We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” she said. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”