One Piece chapter 1110 spoilers: Zoro's sword shines bright over Lucci as Gorosei's transformation stuns fans

{Spoiler alert! This article contains a heavy spoiler for One Piece Chapter 1110} Zoro's ultimate sword revealed in thrilling showdown with Lucci

The excitement of the long-running battle in the popular manga series ‘One Piece’ is coming to an end with the release of Chapter 1110 .

The Egghead Arc, which has become the focus of fans worldwide, is set to reveal major developments that could really shake the foundations of the One Piece universe.

As the plot escalates, the enigmatic Vegapunk is about to reveal the darkest secrets of the world government. The stakes are high, and the tension is palpable as the Gorosei, the secret rulers of this world, mysteriously summon a sphere that is wielded by the terrifying Saturn and enters Egghead Island

The situation becomes more dire as Vegapunk, the brilliant mind behind many of the world’s technological marvels, teeters on the edge of life and death The latest chapters paint a grim picture, suggesting that it is less likely to be Vegapunk will live on. The implications of his possible death are vast, and it is no wonder that the Gorosei are keen to stop his final project, which has the potential to disrupt the established order and send shockwaves around the world.

After an enjoyable hiatus, ‘One Piece’ makes a big comeback with Chapter 1110

Started in Chapter 1091 and released in September 2023, Zoro and Lucci's duel became a hot topic of discussion among the 'One Piece' community and the battle continues for months from the start, with swordsman Zoro of The Straw Hat Pirates are locked in a battle with a CP0 agent particularly crucial to their conflict The section took place behind the screen, and the story turned a few chapters to explore Kuma's backstory.

The same, on the other hand, Lucci has already fully activated the devil fruit, a half-zouan, which he has gained, while Zoro has just revealed the two years of his training, just by the way of his power and skill he showed us. Whatever happens in the previous chapter, it’s Zoro who is broke upon the arrival of Lucci. He curtly tells Zoro that “dead-weight” is the résumé of the swordsman.

Fans of this conflict have felt angry that the Zoro’s skills have not been tilted in favour in a match against Lucci who many feel cannot provide a real challenge. The community reaction to this remark was, as can be expected, a wave of an outburst stemming from their dissatisfaction and frustration. They express their resentment and anger through critique and memes directed to the one person destined to be the Pirate King's future ‘Partner in crime’.

Nevertheless, such teasers are no longer needed now. The spoilers have already revealed that Zoro uses one all-powerful sword blade to beat Lucci.