One Piece Episode 1097: Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

One Piece is one of the most famous long-running anime series of all time. The action-comedy animated series is based on Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by famed artist Eiichiro Oda. With the previous episode revealing the identity of the real Dr. Vegapunk, fans are anticipating what will happen in the next episode. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: One Piece Episode 1097 release date is now confirmed

One Piece Episode 1097 release date and time

The episode titled The Will of Ohara! The Inherited Research is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 17, at 9:30 am JST. However, the exact release time varies across different regions. You can check out the schedule according to your time zone below:

Time zone Time Date Day PST 4:30 pm March 16 Saturday CST 6:30 pm March 16 Saturday EST 7:30 pm March 16 Saturday GMT 12:30 am March 17 Sunday ACST 11 am March 17 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1097?

One Piece Episode 1097 will first be broadcast in Japan on networks like Fuji TV, which is the anime's original TV network. However, after a short delay, both Japanese and international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. It is important to note that the platform requires a subscription for watching the anime.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1097?

Based on the previews of the upcoming episode, fans speculate that Vegapunk is likely to pay a visit to Ohara. It is also likely that the episode will provide more insights into the past of Luffy's father, Dragon. With Vegapunk's identity out in the open, One Piece Episode 1097 could also delve deeper into his motives. As the chapters which the episode is based on, are dialogue-heavy, fans can expect more emotional scenes. Moreover, the episode is also expected to highlight Bonney's confrontation with Vegapunk about Kuma.