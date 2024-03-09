Naruto and One Piece manga writers pay tribute to Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama

The manga community is currently mourning the death of Akira Toriyama, the creator of the famed Japanese franchise Dragon Ball. Toriyama died of an acute subdural hematoma on Friday, March 1. He was 68 years old at the time. Shortly after the news of his death was made public, tributes started pouring in from Dragon Ball fans and fellow manga writers, including One Piece and Naruto authors. Naruto and One Piece creators pay tribute to late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama

Manga writers share heartfelt tributes for Dragon Ball’s Akira Toriyama

An influx of tributes from Toriyama’s fellow manga writers were shared on the Shonen Jump website. One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda wrote, “The sadness overwhelms me when I realize I’ll never meet you again. From my childhood, I’ve admired you. I remember the day I was first called by name. On the way home after the day you used the word “friends” for us, I remember the joyous moment with Kishimoto-san. I remember our last conversation,” per translation by Anime Corner.

“Taking the baton from an era where reading manga was considered foolish, you helped create an era where both adults and children enjoy manga. You showed us that manga can do this, that it can take us to other worlds. It felt like watching a hero charging forward,” Oda added in his emotional letter.

In addition to Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of another famed long-running manga, Naruto, also penned a sweet note for Toriyama. “I honestly don’t know what to write in such a sudden situation. But I want to convey what I’ve always wanted to ask Toriyama-sensei, my thoughts. From early elementary school with Dr. Slump to later years with Dragon Ball, Sensei’s manga has always been with me, becoming a part of my life,” Masashi wrote.

“I’ve just received news of Sensei’s passing. I’m overwhelmed with a sense of loss even greater than when Dragon Ball ended… I still don’t know how to deal with this hole in my heart. I can’t even read Dragon Ball, my beloved manga, now,” Naruto creator continued, adding, “Thank you, Akira Toriyama-sensei, for your many enjoyable works over 45 years. And thank you very much for your hard work.”