Akira Toriyama dies: Dragon Ball fans grieve loss of the anime, manga creator: ‘You made my childhood’

Akira Toriyama, creator of the beloved manga and anime Dragon Ball, has died, his production studio said in a statement Friday. He was 68 years old. Akira Toriyama dies: He was the creator of Dragon Ball

The artist behind Dragon Ball, a long-running media franchise that popularised Japanese manga abroad, passed away on March 1 from an acute subdural hematoma, according to the statement.

First appearing in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1984, Dragon Ball follows protagonist Son Goku’s martial arts training and quest to find the seven titular orbs and summon a wish-granting dragon. It remains one of the most successful media franchises of all time, with the manga selling more than 260 million copies worldwide and spawning several anime series, video games and a live-action movie.

His creations, which span more than 45 years, include Dr. Slump, Sand Land and the character designs for the Dragon Quest video games. Shares in Toei Animation Co., which produces the animated Dragon Ball films, fell as much as 4.4%.

Reactions to Toriyama's death

News of Toriyama’s death triggered an outpouring of condolences from other artists, many of whom grew up reading his work.

Toriyama showed the world that “manga can be enjoyed by both children and adults,” wrote One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, while Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto said Toriyama’s stories inspired him to become a manga artist. “I wanted to make manga like yours! I wanted to be like you!” he said.

The official X handle of Goku posted in typical Dragon Ball fashion, “Just received word from King Kai. Legendary manga creator and the father of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, has passed through the Other World Check-In Station.”

Several fans of the franchise also took to social media to send condolence messages. One wrote on X, “This Dragon Ball Super outro feels like the perfect tribute to Akira Toriyama. I'm so sad.. thank you so, so much Akira Toriyama. Thank you for everything you gave to us. The magic, the wonder, everything.”

Another posted, “Heartbreaking that Toriyama passed before Dragon Ball Daima releases, which he was clearly so passionate about. If it's the last project he worked on, I'll treasure it even more.” “Akira Toriyama. This hurts man. You made my childhood. You enhanced my adulthood. You will forever be a GOAT. Thank you and Rest In Peace,” wrote a third one.

