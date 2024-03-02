Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dominates, Attack on Titan declared Best Drama

With all votes locked in, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners' announcements are rolling out live from Tokyo, Japan. Tomo-chan Is a Girl voice actor Sally Amaki and Japanese presenter Jon Kabira hosted the prestigious ceremony for the second time in a row at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa on March 2, 2024. International weebs may sit back and relax as the Crunchyroll YouTube and Twitch channels officially are streaming the annual event for free. The ceremony commenced at 6 pm JST / 4 am EST / 3 am CST / 1 am PST. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dominated with several wins at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Attack on Titan's Final Season secured the Best Drama win. (Crunchyroll)

The note lineup of stars gracing the event includes American rapper and A-list anime fan Megan Thee Stallion, Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho, Marvel actor Iman Vellani, Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse director Joaquim Dos Santos. Here are the Crunchyroll Anime Awards winners for this year:

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners list

Best Action: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best New Series: Chainsaw Man

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Best Drama: Attack on Titan Final Season - The Final Chapters Special

Best Comedy: SPY X FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Best Fantasy: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Romance: Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Best Original Anime: Buddy Daddies

Best Continuing Series: One Piece

Best Slice of Life: Bocchi The Rock!

Best Film: Suzume

ANIME OF THE YEAR 2024: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Art Direction: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Animation: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Best Character Design: Sayaka Koiso and Tadashi Hiramatsu for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Cinematography: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Director: Shota Goshozono for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Also read: One-Punch Man season 3: Release date, trailer, plot, cast updates, everything we know so far

Crunchyroll Anime Awards - Music

Best Ending Sequence: Akari by Soshi Sakiyama from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Opening Sequence: Where Our Blue Is by Tatsuya Kitani from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Hidden Inventory / Premature Death

Best Score: Attack on Titan Final Season - The Final Chapters Special 1

Best Anime Song: Idol by YOASOBI from Oshi No Ko

Crunchyroll Anime Awards - Voice Artist Performance

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese): Yuichi Nakamura for voicing Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (English): Ryan Colt Levy for voicing Denji in Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian):

Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish):

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese):

Best Voice Artist Performance (German):

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian):

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic):

Best Voice Artist Performance (French):

Crunchyroll Anime Awards - Character Awards

Best Main Character: Monkey D Luffy from One Piece

Best Supporting Character: Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Must Protect At All Costs Character: Anya Forger from SPY X FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

(This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest updates.)