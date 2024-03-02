Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dominates, Attack on Titan declared Best Drama
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners were revealed live during the March 2 Tokyo ceremony. 25+ categories honour the industry's top contributions.
With all votes locked in, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners' announcements are rolling out live from Tokyo, Japan. Tomo-chan Is a Girl voice actor Sally Amaki and Japanese presenter Jon Kabira hosted the prestigious ceremony for the second time in a row at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa on March 2, 2024. International weebs may sit back and relax as the Crunchyroll YouTube and Twitch channels officially are streaming the annual event for free. The ceremony commenced at 6 pm JST / 4 am EST / 3 am CST / 1 am PST.
The note lineup of stars gracing the event includes American rapper and A-list anime fan Megan Thee Stallion, Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho, Marvel actor Iman Vellani, Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse director Joaquim Dos Santos. Here are the Crunchyroll Anime Awards winners for this year:
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 winners list
Best Action: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best New Series: Chainsaw Man
Best Drama: Attack on Titan Final Season - The Final Chapters Special
Best Comedy: SPY X FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
Best Fantasy: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Best Romance: Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
Best Original Anime: Buddy Daddies
Best Continuing Series: One Piece
Best Slice of Life: Bocchi The Rock!
Best Film: Suzume
ANIME OF THE YEAR 2024: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best Art Direction: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Best Animation: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Best Character Design: Sayaka Koiso and Tadashi Hiramatsu for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best Cinematography: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best Director: Shota Goshozono for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Crunchyroll Anime Awards - Music
Best Ending Sequence: Akari by Soshi Sakiyama from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Hidden Inventory / Premature Death
Best Opening Sequence: Where Our Blue Is by Tatsuya Kitani from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Hidden Inventory / Premature Death
Best Score: Attack on Titan Final Season - The Final Chapters Special 1
Best Anime Song: Idol by YOASOBI from Oshi No Ko
Crunchyroll Anime Awards - Voice Artist Performance
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese): Yuichi Nakamura for voicing Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best Voice Artist Performance (English): Ryan Colt Levy for voicing Denji in Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian):
Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish):
Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese):
Best Voice Artist Performance (German):
Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian):
Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic):
Best Voice Artist Performance (French):
Crunchyroll Anime Awards - Character Awards
Best Main Character: Monkey D Luffy from One Piece
Best Supporting Character: Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Must Protect At All Costs Character: Anya Forger from SPY X FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2
(This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest updates.)