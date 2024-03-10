One Piece Chapter 1110: Exact release date and time, where to read and more

Written and illustrated by famed Japanese artist Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is one of the greatest manga of all time. The action-comedy series, which revolves around Monkey D. Luffy and his adventures with the Straw Hat Pirates, was first serialised in the Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. Since then, the fantasy manga has amassed a massive fan following. With the release date of the next chapter getting closer, here's what you need to know: One Piece Chapter 1110 exact release date and time is confirmed!(X, formerly Twitter)

One Piece Chapter 1110 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1110 is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 18, at 12 am JST. Since the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Time zone Time Date Day PST 7 am March 17 Sunday CST 9 am March 17 Sunday EST 10 am March 17 Sunday GMT 3 pm March 17 Sunday ACST 1:30 am March 18 Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1110?

One Piece fans can read the latest chapters on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two sources provide free-to-read services, the latter requires a subscription to get access to the entire series, including the latest and upcoming chapters.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1110?

While there are no spoilers from any credible One Piece manga sources on social media, fans must brace themselves as they could witness some of the most intense scenes. This is because the Egghead Arc is reaching its climax, and Chapter 1110 is likely to showcase intense battles featuring Luffy and his rivals.

With the previous issue, fans saw the situation on the Egghead Island turn grave. Given the severity of the situation on the titular island of the Egghead arc, fans can expect to see major advancements in Luffy's battle against the Five Elders. Fans have already seen Luffy going against Saturn and Kizaru in the last chapter.

Though it might be difficult for Luffy to take down all five of his rivals, considering how powerful he has been depicted in the manga so far, he could easily hold off, if not entirely defeat all of them. This means that the chapter will most likely reveal how strong Luffy exactly is, with him using his powers to the maximum potential.