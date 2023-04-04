Hell's Paradise, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen: The dark side of Shonen anime

In recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of dark and gory Shonen anime and manga series among young fans of the genre. Shows like Hell’s Paradise, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen have gained attention for their morbid storylines that focus on demons, ghosts, sorcerers, and otherworldly beings. These shows have stepped away from the traditional Shonen anime protagonists and instead follow disaffected and troubled individuals who are caught up in the fight between good and evil. Shows like Hell’s Paradise, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen have gained attention for their morbid storylines that focus on demons, ghosts, sorcerers, and otherworldly beings.(MAPPA)

Ruthless assassin Gabimaru takes the lead in Hell's Paradise: A different kind of shonen anime protagonist

What makes Hell's Paradise unique is its unconventional protagonist. Unlike the typical Shonen anime hero, Gabimaru is not a plucky underdog or overpowered saviour. Instead, he's a sarcastic survivor who has given up on life. The first episode shows him surviving repeated attempts at execution and bemoaning his continued existence. But as the story progresses, Gabimaru is forced to confront his past and reconsider his beliefs.

Yamada Asaemon Sagiri serves as Gabimaru's confidante and adds depth to the story. She's a ronin executioner who longs for adventure and is willing to risk everything to find it. Sagiri's relationship with Gabimaru evolves throughout the series, and by the end of the first episode, she's the one holding all the cards.

New wave of shonen anime takes a dark turn with Hell's Paradise, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen

