One Piece anime 'Egghead Island arc' to kickstart with brand new character designs

Get ready, One Piece fans! Toei Animation is about to embark on a brand-new arc, and it's not just about the plot. The upcoming Egghead Island arc promises fresh excitement for the Straw Hat crew, and there's a big surprise in store—new character designs! One Piece anime will kick off the Egghead Island arc, marking the beginning of the series' final act.

All eyes on Egghead Island

In the next week, the One Piece anime will kick off the Egghead Island arc, marking the beginning of the series' final act. For those not familiar, this arc draws inspiration from Eiichiro Oda's hit manga, and the anticipation is building as the manga unravels the climax of this exciting storyline.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

What's the buzz about the new character designs? Toei Animation is giving our beloved pirates a fresh look. The colours are softer, almost pastel, and there's a gentle glow surrounding the crew. The line art has undergone a noticeable change, showcasing the effort Toei Animation put into revamping the iconic characters. Prepare to be obsessed with the stylish overhaul!

Sneak peek of the promo

Today, a new promo for One Piece dropped, giving us a sneak peek into the show's updated art style. The characters, including our favourite Straw Hat crew, are looking better than ever. The promo not only teases the narrative of the Egghead Island arc but also offers a visual feast with the revamped character designs.

Also Read | One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda stirs controversy with AI-generated song

Manga's influence on anime

For manga enthusiasts, the Egghead Island arc holds a special place in Eiichiro Oda's storytelling. As the first arc of One Piece's final act, it sets the stage for the grand conclusion of the epic tale. With Oda's meticulous approach to the manga, fans are hopeful that Toei Animation will do justice to the source material and bring the arc to life with equal enthusiasm.

How to catch up on One Piece

If you're not up to speed with One Piece, worry not! Whether you prefer streaming on Netflix or Crunchyroll, the One Piece anime is easily accessible. Dive into the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy as he seeks the legendary "One Piece," the greatest treasure in the world.