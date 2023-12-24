One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda stirs controversy with AI-generated song

One Piece, the beloved anime and manga series, has had a banner year in 2023, marked by the anime's War For Wano arc and the debut of the live-action adaptation on Netflix. However, the man behind the Straw Hat Pirates, Eiichiro Oda, has recently stirred up controversy by creating a new song for the Grand Line using artificial intelligence (AI). Controversy surrounds Eiichiro Oda's use of AI to create a new song for One Piece.(Eiichiro Oda)

One Piece's AI-generated song: “YO-HO-HO We Pirates”

Eiichiro Oda took a bold step by using AI to compose the song "YO-HO-HO We Pirates" for One Piece. While the song won't be officially integrated into the series, it has sparked controversy among fans. The use of AI in creative endeavours has become a hot topic in the entertainment world, and Oda's foray into this realm has raised eyebrows.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Eiichiro Oda's history with AI

This isn't Oda's first venture into the realm of artificial intelligence. In the previous year, the One Piece creator used AI for an independent art project. He re-imagined a drawing of series villain Rob Lucci in a different style, showcasing his interest in experimenting with AI-driven creative processes.

The rise of AI in anime and pop culture

The integration of artificial intelligence into creative processes is not exclusive to One Piece. Earlier this year, Marvel faced criticism for employing AI to craft the opening of its Secret Invasion television series. The controversial use of AI has extended to various entertainment realms, with Netflix and Wit Studio collaborating on an anime project titled "Dog And Boy," employing AI to address labour shortages in the anime industry.

The "Dog And Boy" project, a joint effort by Netflix Anime Creators Base, technology developer rinna Inc., and Wit Studio, employs AI to generate background images for the three-minute video cuts. Described as an experimental effort to address labour shortages in the anime industry, the project highlights the growing role of AI in shaping the visual elements of animated content.