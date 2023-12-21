One Piece anime enters new era with Wit Studio's remake, despite animator's concerns

The beloved manga, One Piece, is gearing up for a thrilling adventure as it enters its final act. Recently, fans were surprised with the announcement of a One Piece anime remake at Jump Festa 2024. The news stirred excitement globally, but it also ignited a debate following an unexpected animator reaction. Toei Animator expresses concerns over One Piece remake, but acknowledges fresh perspective.(Toei Animation)

Shueisha revealed plans for The One Piece, a brand-new anime remake that will retell the epic tale from the beginning. WIT Studios is set to oversee this ambitious project, while Toei Animation continues its work on the original anime. The announcement left fans buzzing with anticipation for the reimagined journey.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The announcement of The One Piece's arrival on Netflix brought forth a message from Wit Studio. Expressing pride in Toei Animation's history with over 1000 episodes, Wit Studio aims to create new trajectories for the series. They invite creators to join in delivering the essence of Eiichiro Oda's work to global audiences.

How Toei Animation's animator react to the One Piece remake?

Amid the celebratory atmosphere, an animator from Toei Animation, known as tatman35, expressed disappointment about the remake. Taking to X, they shared concerns about the potential devaluation of the animation quality accumulated over the years. The statement sparked a debate among fans and industry enthusiasts.

In response to the discussions, tatman35 clarified their stance, acknowledging the frustration of some fans. They emphasized that a remake could be a positive thing for those desiring a fresh take. Despite personal disappointment, the animator expressed no opposition to remakes and continued to express love for Toei's One Piece.

Toei Animation's legacy - Decades of One Piece

Toei Animation's legacy with One Piece spans decades, making it one of the longest-running and iconic anime series. The recent resurgence of the Wano Country saga has garnered immense popularity. Shueisha's remake allows fans to catch up on Luffy's adventures, but the original adaptation by Toei holds its charm.

One Piece - Original vs. Remake

With the prospect of two One Piece adaptations, fans are faced with a choice. Shueisha's remake presents a chance for new audiences to dive into Luffy's world, while Toei Animation's ongoing series provides a nostalgic and continuous experience. The decision ultimately lies with each fan's preferences and whether they prefer the classic or a fresh perspective.

Where to watch One Piece anime?

The anime is available for streaming on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. This ensures that new and existing fans can easily catch up on the captivating saga of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest for the legendary "One Piece."