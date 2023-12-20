This anime was streamed for 95.8 million hours according to Netflix data drop

Netflix recently dropped a goldmine of streaming data, and for anime enthusiasts, it's a treasure trove of insights into what captivated audiences. Let's break down the most popular anime series according to Netflix's data drop. Netflix recently dropped a goldmine of streaming data, and for anime enthusiasts, it's a treasure trove of insights into what captivated audiences.(Ufotable)

1. Global favourites on Netflix:

For anime available worldwide, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Baki dominated the charts.

However, stealing the spotlight was Vinland Saga Season 1, claiming the throne with a staggering 49.3 million hours viewed!

2. Best anime from anime not available worldwide:

Demon Slayer led the pack, boasting a whopping 95.8 million hours viewed on the Unwavering Resolve Arc.(Ufotable)

Following closely was Record of Ragnarok Season 2, and The Seven Deadly Sins franchise made a strong showing.

3. Franchise juggernauts of Netflix:

Attack on Titan: 59.4 million hours across the franchise, with Season 1 standing out at 23.3 million hours.

One Piece: A colossal 260.7 million total hours viewed across the franchise.

Pokémon: An impressive 260.7 million hours viewed, showcasing the enduring popularity of Pokémon.

4. Other high performers on Netflix:

Slam Dunk: 23.9 million hours viewed.

Slam Dunk: 23.9 million hours viewed.

Sailor Moon: 7.7 million hours viewed, with Sailor Moon Eternal available worldwide.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: A total of 64.7 million hours viewed across the franchise.

My Hero Academia: 45.1 million hours viewed across the franchise.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: A staggering 186.8 million hours viewed across the franchise.

5. Netflix's surprising outliers:

Interesting outliers included Fist of the North Star, Ranma ½, City Hunter, Lupin III series and specials, CG Saint Seiya series, and BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Season 1.

6. Netflix's anime power moves in 2023:

2023 has been a significant year for Netflix, introducing original anime like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King, and Pluto. Live-action adaptations of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho were hits, and 2024 promises even more with Delicious in Dungeon, Beasters: Final Season, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and more.

This year Demon Slayer led the pack, joined by anime giants like Hajime no Ippo, Record of Ragnarok, Vinland Saga, One Piece, and Pokémon. With Demon Slayer's upcoming fourth season and a new movie, its reign seems set to continue in 2024.