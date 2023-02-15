Celebrating Toei Animation's Anime Classics: A Tribute to the Late Osamu Tezuka

Toei Company Ltd. has announced the sad news of the passing of its beloved CEO and president, Osamu Tezuka, at the age of 62. Tezuka had been associated with the company since 1983 and had held several positions before being appointed CEO in 2020. While his funeral will be limited to close relatives, a memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. In memory of Tezuka, let's look at some of the most popular anime classics produced by Toei Animation.

Dragon Ball: The action-adventure anime that defined a generation

Dragon Ball, which premiered in 1986, is a classic action-adventure anime that follows the story of Goku, a young boy with incredible strength, and his friends as they journey to find the seven Dragon Balls.(Twitter/toeianimation)

Dragon Ball, which premiered in 1986, is a classic action-adventure anime that follows the story of Goku, a young boy with incredible strength, and his friends as they journey to find the seven Dragon Balls. The series has become a cultural phenomenon, with its signature battles and unforgettable characters like Vegeta, Piccolo, and Frieza. Dragon Ball remains one of Toei Animation's most popular and well-known anime series.

Sailor Moon: The anime that revolutionized the magic girl genre

Sailor Moon, produced by Toei Animation, is often credited with the creation of the magic girl genre.

Sailor Moon, produced by Toei Animation, is often credited with the creation of the magic girl genre. The anime follows the adventures of Usagi Tsukino and her friends as they fight evil forces to protect the world. The series broke new ground with its strong female characters, themes of friendship and love, and unique blend of action and comedy. Sailor Moon has a massive global following and continues to inspire new generations of anime fans.

One Piece: The epic pirate adventure that keeps on sailing

One Piece, which premiered in 1999, is one of the longest-running anime series produced by Toei Animation.

One Piece, which premiered in 1999, is one of the longest-running anime series produced by Toei Animation. In this anime Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of the story and his pirate crew search for the ultimate treasure, One Piece. The series has gained a reputation for its intricate world-building, memorable characters, and epic story arcs. One Piece is widely regarded as one of the best anime series produced by Toei Animation.

Lovely★Complex: The heartwarming anime about overcoming differences

Lovely★Complex is known for its humour, heartwarming moments, and relatable characters, which showcase the diverse creative spectrum of Toei Animation.

Produced by Toei Animation, Lovely★Complex is an unconventional romantic comedy anime that follows the relationship between a tall girl named Risa and a short boy named Otani. The anime explores the challenges of overcoming societal expectations and differences in height and the growing feelings of two unlikely individuals. Lovely★Complex is known for its humour, heartwarming moments, and relatable characters, which showcase the diverse creative spectrum of Toei Animation.

Slam Dunk: The sports anime that scored big

Slam Dunk is a testament to the animation studio's versatility in producing anime classics across different genres.

Slam Dunk is a cult classic among fans of sports anime. The series follows the story of high school student Hanamichi Sakuragi as he joins the basketball team and becomes a star player. The anime features dynamic animation, an engaging story, and a realistic portrayal of basketball, which helped it gain popularity and inspire a new generation of sports anime. Slam Dunk is a testament to the animation studio's versatility in producing anime classics across different genres.