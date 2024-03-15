Han So Hee and Reply 1988 star Ryu Jun Yeol's dating rumours: Agencies cite 'privacy' in response

My Name star Han So Hee and actor Ryu Jun Yeol sparked dating rumors following their recent sighting in Hawaii. Both actors' agencies have issued brief statements in response to the reports. Many fans found their responses vague, neither confirming nor denying the relationship between the two. Instead, they emphasized the importance of 'respecting the artists' privacy'. This comes months after Ryu Jun Yeol parted ways with Hyeri in November 2023 after dating for 7 long years. Han So Hee and Reply 1988 star Ryu Jun Yeol's dating rumours: Agencies respond( 9ATO Entertainment, C-JeS Studio)

Are Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol dating?

On March 15, a shocking post appeared on a Korean forum, claiming that Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were seen together at a hotel pool in Hawaii. The post described them as appearing quite close. According to Herald Pop, witnesses observed the two openly displaying affection, even in public areas like the hotel's swimming pool, leading nearby tourists to notice them.

The post read, “A top Korean actress and a male actor are flirting,” and tagged the K-dramas I Know But (Nevertheless) and Reply 1988.

Agencies respond to Han So Hee And Ryu Jun Yeol's dating rumors

Shortly after, both actors' agencies issued statements in response to the news. According to Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studio, “This is our actor’s personal vacation for his photography work. We request that everyone respect his privacy. We will not address the eyewitness reports as they pertain to his personal life.”

Han So Hee’s agency, 9ATO Entertainment, stated, “We can confirm that Han So Hee is on her first personal vacation since her debut, accompanied by her friends. Beyond that, her personal life is private, and we appreciate your understanding.”

Han So Hee And Ryu Jun Yeol K-drama

On March 6, news surfaced that the actors from Nevertheless and Reply 1988 were set to star in director Han Jae Rim’s adaptation of the webtoon Delusion. Both actors confirmed receiving offers and were in the process of reviewing them as per the agencies. The webtoon, set in 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai, is a mystery thriller narrating the story of artist Yun Iho's commission to paint a portrait of a mysterious woman Song Jeong Hwa, leading to a series of intriguing events at her hotel.