Han So-hee gets shy as she talks to Natalie Portman at Paris Fashion Week, shares their pics: ‘Dreams come true’

South Korean actor Han So-hee is elated after meeting Natalie Portman at a fashion event in Paris. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she posted a picture featuring the duo at the Dior 2024 Spring-Summer Haute Couture Showroom. Several videos and photos of Han So-hee and Natalie Portman at the event also emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Han So Hee reacts to plastic surgery rumours during live chat) Han So-hee and Natalie Portman at Paris Fashion Week.

Han So-hee shares pics with Natalie Portman

In the candid picture she shared on Instagram, both So-hee and Natalie smiled as they posed for the camera. The duo twinned in black outfits. Sharing the photo, So-hee captioned the post, "Dreams come true (sparkles emoji)."

In another post, she shared a series of pictures and videos from the event. In a photo, So-hee pretended to sleep as she posed for the camera, standing next to Natalie. The next few photos and clips showed her posing in different outfits. She didn't caption the post but tagged Dior.

So-hee talks with Natalie

In a video shared on Instagram, So-hee was also seen whispering something to Natalie. When Natalie asked her something, So-hee got shy and smiled. They then smiled and posed for the paparazzi at the event.

About So-hee's recent project

So-hee features in Gyeongseong Creature alongside Park Seo-joon. It made its debut on Netflix on December 22 last year. The show was made available in two instalments, with the initial part releasing on December 22, 2023, and the second on January 5, 2024. The show also stars Wi Ha Joon, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae Sook, Ji Woo, and so on. Helmed by Jung Dong Yoon. The series is written by Kang Eun Kyung.

About Natalie's recent projects

Natalie was most recently starred in the comedy May December from director Todd Haynes. The movie also featured Julianna Moore. She will be seen in filmmaker Guy Ritchie's upcoming feature film Fountain of Youth. The Apple Original project, which also stars John Krasinski, is from a script by James Vanderbilt. Fountain of Youth will be produced by Skydance Media, Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment.

According to Deadline, Natalie and John will play two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives — and possibly lead to immortality.

