Netflix K-drama Queen of Tears inspired by real-life marriage of Samsung’s heiress?

Netflix recently premiered a new K-drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles. The show quickly climbed the viewership ratings both domestically and in the global arena. The story appears fresh and diverges from the normal setting of girl-meets-boy rom-coms. Instead, it focuses on the fallout after marriage and a new journey of healing and connection. Some are debating whether the story is inspired by the infamous South Korean couple, Lee Boo Jin and Lim Woo Jae. K-drama draws parallels to Samsung Heiress love story with lead characters facing marriage fallout(Pic credit- tvN and Yonhap)

Is Queen of Tears inspired by a real-life story?

Well, we cannot guarantee that, as the makers have never confirmed the same. However, there are a few striking resemblances in both stories that have viewers believing the K-drama rom-com is indeed inspired by the love story of the Samsung Heiress. In the show, Kim Ji Won plays a third-generation heiress of the Queen Group conglomerate. She is beautiful, bold, and charismatic. During her overseas studies, she falls in love with Baek Hyun Woo, a lawyer by profession, and they later get married.

The story draws unparalleled connections to Samsung heiress Lee Boo Jin and her husband, Lim Woo Jae. The latter was a university graduate who worked as an employee of a security service affiliate of Samsung Group. The entire country was shocked when the two of them got married.

The Love Story of Samsung Heiress

In 1995, similar to Kim Ji Won’s character, the Samsung Heiress Lee Bo Jin was working undercover in her own company as an intern. That was the first time she met Lim Woo Jae at a Samsung Foundation charity event in 1995. As shown in the K-drama as well, in both cases, both men were unaware of the strong wealthy background of the women.

In 1999, their fairy tale wedding became the talk of the country, but the wedding soon faced fallout after Lee filed for divorce in 2014 and took sole custody of their son. Lee was also ordered to pay to ex-husband $7.6 million, as part of their divorce settlement.

In the real story as well, Lim was forced by Lee’s family to study overseas and acquire an MBA degree, which he later disclosed was quite tough for him, to the point he contemplated suicide. In the K-drama as well, Kim Soo Hyun’s character talks about taking his own life.

The plot of Queen of Tears

In the K-drama, Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo’s marriage takes a turn for the worse within three years, leading to Hyun Woo filing for divorce. However, the K-drama plot will indeed differ as it is potentially going to explore areas where burned-out marriages can be fixed from the effort by both sides. Since the show has only released two episodes as of now, it is yet to be seen how the story unfolds after Hae In talks about her medical condition moments before Hyun Woo hands her divorce papers.