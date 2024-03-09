Kim Soo Hyun and It's Okay to Not Be Okay co-star Oh Jung Se reunite in Queen of Tears

The Queen of Tears premiere on tvN and Netflix is already gearing up to be quite the buzzworthy affair. The South Korean drama series set to open its doors for the audience today, i.e. March 9 at 9:10 pm KST, has gained even more attention for setting up this K-drama reunion. Ahead of its release, the Korean network tvN dished a set of new sneak peeks at the upcoming premiere starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead. Despite its already star-studded quality, the series has also confirmed the big-shot cameo of renowned actor Oh Jung Se, who played Soo Hyun's brother in the hit series It's Okay to Not Be Okay. It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) brothers, Oh Jung Se and Kim Soo Hyun, reunite on the sets of Queen of Tears, set to premiere on March 9.(Instagram / tvn_drama)

Already arousing fans' interest, the mini It's Okay to Not Be Okay cast reunion on the sets of Queen of Tears also serves as a heartwarming nod to the much-loved older series that sensitively approached the spectrum of mental health issues. While the 2020 drama saw Kim Soo Hyun's character stepping in as a caregiver of sorts for his elder autistic brother, played by Oh Jung Se, the 2024 series flips the board of support on their dynamics. This time, Jung Se will be seen offering medical support to Soo Hyun on being introduced as a psychiatrist.

The recently released Queen of Tears stills map out the scene for the duo's onscreen reunion as Kim Soo Hyun's character, Baek Hyun Woo, pays a visit to the psychiatrist played by Oh Jung Se. As the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, he feels apprehensive about being publicly spotted at a psychiatrist's clinic owing to his social status as a chaebol family's son-in-law. Struck by his fears, he covers up under the common dark disguise of a hood and a pair of shades.

Eventually, when inside, he feels at ease and can be seen opening his heart about the pressures of putting on the guise of perfection for the world. While conversations between the duo will presumably be revealed during the Queen of Tears Episode 1 tonight, one can hope that Oh Jung Se's cameo will be a comforting introduction to Baek Hyun Woo's life, even for a moment.

About Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears Kdrama:

The romantic comedy series marks the ambitious collaboration of Crash Landing on You writer Park Ji Eun and Sweet Home Season 1 director Jang Young Woo and Vincenzo director Kim Hee Won. Celebrating a dysfunctional marriage between two forces to reckon with in their own rights, the show brings together Kim Soo Hyun, the supermarket king, and Kim Ji Won, the queen of department stores. Despite all odds, the married couple stick together and make it through the chaos.

Their story once began with affectionate pangs of love despite their starkly different upbringings. But three years into their marriage, things start falling apart. As they're questioning their relationship, another devastating blow hits them. But, this disorderly situation surprisingly also has the potential to re-ignite romance in the midst of chaos.

Alongside the two, the series also stars Park Sung Hoon of The Glory fame, Kwak Dong Yeon, who's yet another It's Okay Not to Be Okay alum, and Lee Ju Bin from Mr Sunshine. The 16-part series will start streaming on Netflix on Saturday, March 9, with new episodes coming out ever Saturday-Sunday.