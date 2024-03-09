BLACKPINK's Rosé steals the show in sheer Saint Laurent dress at pre-Oscar party

Famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK star Rosé recently made an appearance at Sanit Laurent's pre-Oscar party. The 27-year-old singer's photos and videos from the event have been making rounds on the internet, leaving fans captivated by her luxe ensemble. Rosé stole the show as she wore a chic see-through black dress by the French luxury fashion house, which was featured in the SS24 Women’s Wear collection. BLACKPINK star Rose stuns in Saint Laurent dress at Pre-Oscar party(Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

BLACKPINK's Rosé flaunts backless dress

Her attire for the luxury event consisted of a sheer black Saint Laurent dress with open-back detail. Rosé's outfit radiated dark feminine energy as she kept her long blonde hair loose. While posing for pictures at the event, the K-pop idol appeared bold yet classy.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a few photos, she can be seen leaning against glass windows, which reflected her elegant silhouette. The BLACKPINK star also sported YSL shades on the red carpet during the pre-Oscar party. Her soft-glam makeup accentuated her luxe ensemble.

Fans left stunned over Rosé's outfit

After the pictures from the event went viral, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Such a gorgeous woman.” Another fan said, “One of the reason why people always saying rosé is the sweetest and nicest person they ever met, look how she treats and interact.” One more fan said, “Absolutely beautiful” while another called her a “brilliant star” on the social media platform.

Rosé's outing comes just weeks after reports revealed that the BLACKPINK vocalist is set to launch her solo label. Following in the footsteps of her bandmates, Jennie and Lisa, Rosé is actively working on establishing her own solo label, according to News 1 Korea. If the reports hold to be true, it would mark the third solo endeavour from a BLACKPINK member after OA and LLOUD.