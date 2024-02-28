Blackpink's Rosé attends Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show in a sheer gown; wears classic black suit for after-party

Half of the K-Pop girl group Blackpink brought impeccable glamour and their superstar energy to the second day of Paris Fashion Week. While Jisoo attended Dior's A/W 2024-25 show, Rosé arrived at Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 in Paris looking absolutely sensational. The show was full of sheer pieces - aka 'naked dresses' - from the runway to the star-studded front row. And Rosé (born Roseanne Park) was one of those celebrities. The YSL brand ambassador wore a see-through brown tiered gown. Blackpink's Rosé attends Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show in Paris. (Instagram)

Rosé attends Saint Laurent show for Paris Fashion Week 2024-25

Rosé populated the front row of YSL's Fall 2024 show, presented by creative director and Belgian-Italian fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello. During the showcase, the K-pop star sat next to fellow fashion icon and supermodel Kate Moss and Lily Collins. She chose a markedly different look for her appearance at Saint Laurent's show - an elegant sheer brown tiered gown complementing her blonde hair and minimal accessories. Scroll through to read our detailed description of Rosé's evening gown look.

Rosé's brown tiered gown features a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a ruffled top with an asymmetric hem, a front slit exposing her toned midriff, a mid-rise flowy skirt featuring a pleated ruffle hem, and a floor-grazing length. The singer wore a black triangle bikini top and matching bottoms with high-leg cut-outs underneath the sheer gown to complete her outfit for the YSL showcase.

Rosé complemented the dress with all-black accessories and a single piece of gold jewellery. She opted for black square sunglasses, black pointed heels, a black quilted purse with a gold chain strap, and a statement gold ring. Lastly, rosy red blush, a delicate pink matte lipstick, and centre-parted loose platinum blonde hair slicked back behind her ears completed the glam picks.

Rosé attends the YSL after-party in a classic black suit

After winning hearts with her sheer gown, Rosé attended the YSL after-party in a classic black suit. The K-Pop star wore a black velvet suit featuring a velvet blazer with notch lapels, full-length sleeves, a single breast pocket, and an open front. She complemented the jacket with matching velvet high-waisted pants featuring a fit and flared silhouette.

A black silk-satin button-down shirt, a white-and-black silk pocket square arranged in the shape of a flower, gold rings, a YSL black mini bag with gold chain straps, and black pointed slingback pumps with killer high heels rounded off the after-party look. Lastly, Rosé styled the ensemble with centre-parted loose locks, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, black manicured nails, and feathered brows.

Meanwhile, the other Blackpink members, Lisa and Jennie, could also make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, as both stars are ambassadors of different French fashion houses. Jennie works with Chanel, while Lisa is with Celine.