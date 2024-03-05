Blackpink's Jennie is a goth princess marvel at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show | Watch

It's in Blackpink Jennie's artistic blood to make heads turn. On the final day of the Paris Fashion Week 2024, the Solo hitmaker was in attendance for the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear show. Her sublime beauty won over the crowd despite fashion itself being the main character of the day. The iconic Chanel ambassador embodied the best essence of the luxury brand as she sported a graceful ballet-inspired short tulle black dress from 'The Button’ Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection. Chanel ambassador Jennie Kim resumes her fashionable responsibilities at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5. (Instagram / lofficielvietnamofficial)

Reinstating the brand's quintessential identity, Jennie's Chanel Fashion Week look is a mark of minimalism at its fashionable best. Yet again, she's emerged as a timeless diva. More importantly, her choice of accessories for the night accentuates her Blackpink persona as well. While the black dress itself is a smart nod to her artistic identity, she also chose to keep on long fingerless gloves in one arm.

It further illuminated the spotlight on her natural presence as a performer. Furthermore, the calculated mess of her uptight hairdo with loose front hair strands created the much-needed drama that went well with her over-the-knee boots. She's team Chanel through and through. Her statement gold insignia necklace spoke volumes about her high-end allegiance to Coco Chanel's French fashion house.

Blackpink's Jennie at Paris Fashion Week 2024:

Some of her fans have already declared her a ‘goth princess’, while others are riding on the ‘Chanel Icon Jennie’ bandwagon, pushing her name to the top of today's X (formerly Twitter) trends.

This isn't the first time the world's eyes have been locked on her Chanel beauty. Back in 2023, the K-pop idol made her Met Gala debut in New York City. She assumed a ‘90s vintage look that again had her commanding the scene with a monochrome aesthetic, paired with black opera gloves. The fashionista has been the French maison’s muse since 2017, when the brand announced her as a global ambassador.

She wasn't the only Blackpink member to have graced the global fashion stage at this year's Paris Fashion Week. Her bandmates, Jisoo and Rosé, respectively, came out to represent Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. Jennie was also in the news for teasing her new collab single, Slow Motion, with American rapper Matt Champion.