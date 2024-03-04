‘Slow Motion with Jennie’: Blackpink member's new music collab with Matt Champion is ready to break the internet

Blackpink's Jennie (now also the mother of the new exclusive label Odd Atelier) is all set to join forces with Brockhampton member Matt Champion. Earlier, both music stars took to their Instagram stories to tease the upcoming song, which will be featured on Champion's new album. The rumoured track is reportedly titled Slow Motion and has been touted as a drum ‘n’ bass tune. According to RCA Records' exclusive press release, the new melody will starkly differ from Matt's previous release track, Slug. Jennie and Matt Champion got acquainted at the 2023 Coachella festival, where Blackpink headlined the music event. (X)

While the funk musical texture defined the recent release, the Jennie track is billed as a “dreamy and idyllic” collaboration bridging the gap between the two musical pals.

Jennie - Matt Champion tease their new song:

The demo track teased by the duo sneaks a listen to the brief lyrics of the sweet tune. “You know what you mean to me / ‘cause I’m leaning on my way / making my heart cry / nothing is love,” Jennie is heard singing as Matt harmonises with her briefly. Jennie's Slow Motion collaboration with the hip-hop singer has already been listed on the Genius lyrics website. The saccharine track is presumably a love song that has a very K-drama OST feel to it.

Jennie's new music news follows the recent announcement of her solo debut music video having achieved the one billion views milestone on YouTube. As for her acquaintance with the American rapper, she met him at Coachella last year, where Blackpink headlined the musical festival.

Jennie's solo outings:

The Solo hitmaker launched her own music label in December 2023 and chose not to renew her individual contract with YG Entertainment. Her bandmates followed suit in the decision and have so far been busy carving their own paths since then. On March 4, just a day after the music collab tease, Jennie Kim was spotted in Paris. She's expected to hit the Chanel show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. Her connection with the luxury fashion brand runs deep, as she was appointed as a global ambassador in 2021. Taking it to heart, she stepped out in a subtle vintage Chanel look for her Met Gala debut in 2023.