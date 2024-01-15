Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears: Release date, where to watch It's Okay to Not Be Okay star's K-drama

Kim So Hyun is ready to take center stage with My Liberation Notes star Kim Ji Won in an upcoming romance K-drama titled Queen of Tears. The romantic comedy featuring South Korea’s leading stars has locked the March release date. On January 12, tvN officially announced the show's release date and provided character hints through its social media handle. The drama, scripted by Park Ji Eun, unfolds the story of a newlywed couple navigating challenging circumstances. Queen of Tears(tvn IG)

Also read: Park Min Young accused of lying about financial ties with controversial ex; sparks boycott call

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears release date

Queen of Tears, starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun, will premiere on March 16 at 9:20 pm KST, equivalent to 5:50 pm IST and 7:00 AM EST. A recent reveal offered the first look at the drama, capturing both actors embracing and enjoying their time together. Before this K-drama, Kim Soo Hyun played the lead role in the acclaimed drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), alongside Seo Yea Ji. While Kim Ji Won won critical fame with the K-drama My Liberation Notes.

Also read: Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young overtakes Song Kang in buzzworthy actor rankings

Queen of Tears plot

The upcoming show, titled The Queen of Tears, is set to be a business romance drama. Kim So Hyun portrays Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of the Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won takes on the role of Hong Hae In, the heiress of this chaebol. Despite facing various challenges, they marry and strive to sustain their relationship. This marks Kim So Hyun's comeback to the screen after three years and the first time the stars are paired as a couple in a role. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon are set to play pivotal roles in this romantic comedy alongside the lead actors.

More K-dramas of Kim So Hyun

South Korean acting powerhouse Kim Soo Hyun continues to entertain audiences worldwide. Four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and a Blue Dragon Film Award under his belt are just a glimpse into his extraordinary talent. But it's his heartfelt performance in the global hit It's Okay Not to Be Okay that truly stole hearts. Some of his must-watch K-dramas include My Love From The Star, The Producers, Hotel Del Luna, Running Man, and Dream High, among others.