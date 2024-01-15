Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young overtakes Song Kang in buzzworthy actor rankings

South Korean acting sensation, Park Min Young, has seized the top spot in actor rankings, surpassing Song Kang of My Demon fame, who had held a high position on the list since the debut of his buzzworthy series. Not only did Park Min Young dethrone him from the actor ranking list, but her K-drama Marry My Husband also surpassed My Demon in the buzzworthy drama ranking, pushing it to the second spot. Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young overtakes Song Kang in My Demon(tvN and SBS)

Park Min Young overtakes Song Kang in buzzworthy actor rankings

In the most recent weekly rankings from the Good Data Corporation, Park Min Young emerged as the leading drama cast member in terms of buzz. Following closely were her co-stars, Song Ha Yoon and Lee Yi Kyung, securing the 9th and 10th positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, SBS’s My Demon cast Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung clinched the 2nd and 8th positions on the actor list, respectively.

Welcome to Samdalri, now achieving a double-digit rating, witnessed its leads, Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook, securing the 3rd and 7th positions, respectively, on the actor list. In a parallel development, Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young from MBC’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract rose to the 5th and 6th positions on the actor list.

Marry My Husband leaves My Demon and Welcome to Samdalri behind in drama ranking

tvN’s Marry My Husband clinched the leading position in this week's rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas, while SBS’s My Demon secured the No. 2 spot. JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri, starring Ji Chang Wook, claimed the third spot. Additionally, KBS 2TV’s Korea-Khitan War after maintaining a consistent double-digit viewership ranking, secured the No. 5 position, followed by the new fantasy romance drama Love Song for Illusion, which rose to No. 7.

The top 10 TV dramas of the week

tvN Marry My Husband

SBS My Demon

JTBC Welcome to Samdalri

MBC The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

KBS2 Korea-Khitan War

tvN Maestra: Strings of Truth

KBS2 Love Song for Illusion

TV Chosun My Happy Ending

ENA Tell Me You Love Me

KBS2 Live Your Own Life

The top 10 drama actors

Park Min Young in Marry My Husband

Song Kang in My Demon

Shin Hye Sun in Welcome to Samdalri

Lee Young Ae in Maestra: Strings of Truth

Bae In Hyuk in The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

Lee Se Young in The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

Ji Chang Wook in Welcome to Samdalri

Kim Yoo Jung in My Demon

Song Ha Yoon in Marry My Husband

Lee Yi Kyung in Marry My Husband