Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young overtakes Song Kang in buzzworthy actor rankings

Park Min Young and her K-drama Marry My Husband surpasses My Demon in buzzworthy drama and actor ranking
South Korean acting sensation, Park Min Young, has seized the top spot in actor rankings, surpassing Song Kang of My Demon fame, who had held a high position on the list since the debut of his buzzworthy series. Not only did Park Min Young dethrone him from the actor ranking list, but her K-drama Marry My Husband also surpassed My Demon in the buzzworthy drama ranking, pushing it to the second spot.
In the most recent weekly rankings from the Good Data Corporation, Park Min Young emerged as the leading drama cast member in terms of buzz. Following closely were her co-stars, Song Ha Yoon and Lee Yi Kyung, securing the 9th and 10th positions, respectively.
Meanwhile, SBS’s My Demon cast Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung clinched the 2nd and 8th positions on the actor list, respectively.
Welcome to Samdalri, now achieving a double-digit rating, witnessed its leads, Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook, securing the 3rd and 7th positions, respectively, on the actor list. In a parallel development, Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young from MBC’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract rose to the 5th and 6th positions on the actor list.
Marry My Husband leaves My Demon and Welcome to Samdalri behind in drama ranking
tvN’s Marry My Husband clinched the leading position in this week's rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas, while SBS’s My Demon secured the No. 2 spot. JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri, starring Ji Chang Wook, claimed the third spot. Additionally, KBS 2TV’s Korea-Khitan War after maintaining a consistent double-digit viewership ranking, secured the No. 5 position, followed by the new fantasy romance drama Love Song for Illusion, which rose to No. 7.
The top 10 TV dramas of the week
tvN Marry My Husband
SBS My Demon
JTBC Welcome to Samdalri
MBC The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
KBS2 Korea-Khitan War
tvN Maestra: Strings of Truth
KBS2 Love Song for Illusion
TV Chosun My Happy Ending
ENA Tell Me You Love Me
KBS2 Live Your Own Life
The top 10 drama actors
Park Min Young in Marry My Husband
Song Kang in My Demon
Shin Hye Sun in Welcome to Samdalri
Lee Young Ae in Maestra: Strings of Truth
Bae In Hyuk in The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
Lee Se Young in The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
Ji Chang Wook in Welcome to Samdalri
Kim Yoo Jung in My Demon
Song Ha Yoon in Marry My Husband
Lee Yi Kyung in Marry My Husband