BTS slips in ranking first time in 5 years as a new K-pop group rises in reputation

For over 67 months, BTS has consistently dominated the monthly brand reputation ranking conducted by the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute. However, the latest report for January reveals a significant shift as a new K-pop group, none other than SEVENTEEN, has ascended to claim the top spot on the list, dethroning the reigning kings. January K-pop Brand Reputation (bighit music, pledis ent)

BTS slips in ranking as SEVENTEEN witnesses growth

While the rankings on this list change each month, BTS, including Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, and V, has held the leading position for more than 5 and a half years. However, the January 2024 rankings tell a different story, signaling changes in the K-Pop scene. SEVENTEEN has now claimed the top spot in the K-Pop boy group brand reputation ranking, owing to their recent impressive surge in popularity, particularly in album sales.

If you are wondering if BTS came second, you might be mistaken because the K-pop kings have dropped to third place. Another rising K-pop group, NCT, has secured the second position in the list.

January K-pop brand reputation ranking

As per Koreaboo, the January K-pop brand reputation rankings are as follows: SEVENTEEN, NCT, BTS, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, EXO, SHINee, ASTRO, ATEEZ, Super Junior, TVXQ, BTOB, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

When SEVENTEEN outpaced BTS in album sales

This isn't the first time the Pledis Entertainment boy band has outperformed BTS. Previously, the group achieved a groundbreaking feat by selling over 10 million album copies from January to November 2023. The group’s FML stood out be the biggest all-time hit. The HOT singers surpassed BTS' previous record of selling 5.03 million units during the Map of the Soul: 7 era. Moreover, the first-week sales of FML exceeded the pre-orders for BTS's 2019 album Map of the Soul: PERSONA by around 1 million copies.

BTS witnesses a slowdown in ranking

BTS' brand points have declined by approximately 47% since December, which is understandable as all the members are currently serving in the military. However, the eldest member, Jin, who was the first to enlist, is expected to return in June 2024, followed by J-Hope and Suga in order.