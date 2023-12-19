How Marry My Husband star Park Min Young lost 37kg for her new role

Park Min Young starrer K-drama Marry My Husband will soon debut in the OTT space. The tvN series scheduled for January 1, 2024 release is one of the much-anticipated releases of the year. In the show, the What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim actress will slip into the shoes of Kang Ji Won, a cancer patient. The actress recently underwent a drastic weight loss transformation for filming the ‘patient’ sequence in the show. As per the production house, Park Min Young managed to shed a staggering 37kgs to get into the skin of her character. Park Min Young(tvN)

Park Min Young lost 37kg for her cancer patient role

Park Min Young dived deep into her latest role, dissecting both the emotional and physical facets of her character with meticulous passion. To embody the dramatic shift in Kang Ji Won's life, Park Min Young ditched her signature locks for a bob cut, highlighting the significant contrast in Kang Ji Won's appearance as the narrative unfolds. She seamlessly transitions between Kang Ji Won's differing energies in two timelines.

Park Min Young's weight loss diet

The latest whispers in the entertainment world swirl around Park Min Young’s recent weight loss. While it may not be her first time trimming down, the sheer amount has sparked conversations and comparisons. Previously, she shed a notable 10 kgs, but this time, it was 37 kgs.

In her previous weight loss strategies, she followed a strict diet plan that involved consuming only apples and liquids for three days, with the goal of supplying the body with vital nutrients.

These diet schedules are planned by the nutritionist and are strictly not prescribed for people to follow in daily life. The actress has revealed that she engages in extensive dance practice and exercise as part of her detox routine. In her YouTube vlog, where she regularly updates her followers on her life, she emphasizes the importance of ensuring her body is well-prepared before embarking on a new and challenging drama shoot.