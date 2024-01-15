Park Min Young accused of lying about financial ties with controversial ex; sparks boycott call

The tvN K-drama Marry My Husband, simultaneously airing on Amazon Prime Video, is facing criticism online. Netizens are expressing their intention to boycott Park Min Young's K-Drama. On January 15, Dispatch released a report alleging that Park Min Young received a significant amount of money from her controversial ex-boyfriend, Kang Jong Hyun, during their relationship. Park Min Young admitted about dating Mr Kang.

Park Min Young's Marry My Husband hit by the boycott call

The situation escalated when it was revealed that Park Min Young initially asserted her ignorance of Kang Jong Hyun's wrongdoings during their relationship, leading to their breakup, as reported by Dispatch. In their detailed report, the media source highlighted that “Park Min Young received ₩250 million KRW (about $190,000 USD) while dating Kang Jong Hyun.”

The actress from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim was investigated by the authorities in February 2023 regarding Kang Jong Hyun's utilization of Park Min Young's account under a ‘borrowed’ name. At the time it was made clear that she had no involvement in the case.

However, according to Dispatch's comprehensive report, the funds were moved from Kang Jong Hyun’s company to Park Min Young’s personal bank account through a three-step process. The media outlet additionally claimed that money from Kang Jong Hyun’s affiliated company was, “misappropriated, disguised as a loan, and subsequently transmitted to Park Min Young’s account, being labeled as “living expenses.”

Park Min Young’s agency Hook Entertainment responds

In response to the recent allegation, the actress denied receiving any kind of monetary treatment from her ex, as stated in her agency's statement. The company clarified, "The 250 million won mentioned in the article is only in Park Min-young's account used by Kang Jong-hyun and was not used for actress Park Min-young's living expenses."

The statement added, "Park Min-young has been refuting these rumors for more than a year and has been widely misunderstood. She has faced criticism, expressed regret, and reflected on the situation. As an actress, the only thing she can do is show good acting through her works. We hope that there will be no more unfounded suspicions that can damage Park's reputation."

Hook Entertainment, the agency representing Park Min Young, earlier responded to the allegations by stating, "We are looking into Dispatch’s report," as reported by Koreaboo.

The aftermath of this shocking revelation is affecting the actress's ongoing K-drama, despite the continued support from global audiences who appreciate her talent and professionalism. However, Korean netizens seem notably upset, particularly because Park Min Young had previously claimed she never received money from her ex-boyfriend.

A fan wrote, “This ruins her image for me. They say the money was an allowance, but we know what it really is. Sigh”, while another said, “I can’t believe an actress who is as successful and rich as her is doing s#it like this.”