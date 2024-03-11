Who is Ruby Sear, BTS V's FRI(END)S music video co-star?

The mystery has been unlocked. Ever since the BTS V's FRI(END)S Flash Video dropped on the internet, his mystery love interest is all fans could think about. Although the main music video is yet to be released on March 15, BTS ARMYs are already confident about Kim Tae Hyung's “visual chemistry” with his new co-star. But first thing's first - Who is she? Ruby Sear is an up-and-coming British actress. She stars as BTS V / Kim Tae Hyung's love interest in his upcoming music video. Fans caught the first look at her character in the FRI(END)S Flash Video released on March 11. (Instagram / rubysear)

The latest Flash Video teaser for V's music video swiftly drops a vanishing sneak peek at the new actress, whom the K-pop vocalist will be presumably romancing. The “Actor Tae Hyung” agenda lives on as merely a month ago, the Korean performer lent his all-rounder talents to IU for her heart-wrenching Love Wins All music video. With ‘Tae Hyung March’ kicking in, he's jumped ship for his musical ventures, which have borrowed British star Ruby Sear's acting genius.

Who is Ruby Sear, FRI(END)S MV's female lead?

The 23-year-old actress is a budding artist who recently landed her breakout role as a recurring character in the Netflix series The Gentlemen. Guy Ritchie's 2024 action comedy show stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario in lead roles and is a spin-off of the director's eponymously titled 2019 film.

Much like her character in V's music video so far, her The Gentlemen persona - Gabrielle - is also shrouded in mystery. You can catch her in action on Netflix, and soon, either falling for Kim Tae Hyung's character or breaking his heart in the FRI(END)S music video releasing on March 15, at 1 pm KST or 12 am ET.

BTS fans are already in love with her. However, to possibly save herself from that overwhelming love bombardment, Sear turned off comments on her recent Instagram posts. She has a follower count of 18.8K, which will likely expand considerably, given her breakthrough with the Netflix series. Her introduction to the K-pop world will inevitably result in a massive influx of conversations with her at the centre.