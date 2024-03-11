Kim Tae Hyung's love life takes centre stage in BTS V's FRI(END)S flash video

Kim Tae Hyung is a hopeless romantic, and if his musical disposition hadn't laid the foundation for this persona, then his upcoming single surely would. On March 11, the FRI(END)S flash video starring BTS' V and a mystery actress was released ahead. V's digital single is slated to drop on music platforms on March 15. A few photo and video teasers revealed so far have lent a good look at what kind of musical concept the jazz enthusiast is seeking to approach. The latest flash video strictly channels its title's essence to offer sneak peeks that will be missed in the blink of an eye. Yet again, the teaser intrigues one's imagination because it doesn't spell out whether the new track will have a happy or sad ending. Fans blew the roof off on social media after mistakenly spotting an Olivia Rodrigo lookalike actress beside BTS V in FRI(END)S flash video.(YouTube)

A few easy-to-miss snaps in the video collage reveal a brief look at an actress, presumably donning the role of Kim Tae Hyung's love interest. Many fans instantly mistook the mystery lady for Olivia Rodrigo, but corrected themselves on a second look. As for the video's concept, it's possible that the Singularity singer was her friend, but they ended their friendship by jumping into the classic best-friends-to-lovers trope. Apparently, the romantic twist didn't work out for them, leading to a heartbroken ending. This would also explain the previous music video teaser wherein Tae Hyung, struck by melancholy, sat by his lonesome in a diner. Or could it be that the romantic hero was friend-zoned?

V FRI(END)S Flash Video:

A different view will also open your eyes to a newspaper scene, with a headline that makes the front page “A relationship that becomes eternal by ending.” Fans may brew their theories as much as they want, but the true picture will be out when the song is finally released on D-Day.

The only thing that's settled for good is whether V gets a new K-drama gig in the future or not, his music videos will keep that window open for his fans. He boarded IU's latest project a month ago and starred as her love interest in the Love Wins All music video. There's no debate about how its tearjerking storyline didn't end on a happy note for the fictional couple. BTS ARMYs are just hoping to escape the Tae Hyung star-crossed lovers' lore with this premiere.

The new Kim Tae Hyung music video will be released on March 15, 2024, at 1 pm KST or 12 am ET. As a pop-soul R&B track, the love tune will delve into the complexities of a romantic narrative.