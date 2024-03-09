BTS' V FRI(END)S teaser: Kim Tae Hyung is all by his lonesome in a crowded love scenario | Watch

Love comes in all shapes, ages, colours and forms. Despite being a brief sneak peek into what's coming ahead, BTS V's upcoming music single's teaser brings on the wholehearted representation despite being a short sneak peek into what's coming ahead. However, this love scenario presumably doesn't fare well for him. Left in his lonesome, Kim Tae Hyung grapples with the pangs of missing love. The first V FRI(END)S teaser, dropping on March 10 at 12 am KST, leaves much to the viewer's imagination. The initial scenes of the video set up a gloomy picture as the singer switches seats in a companionless room, barely able to digest the only meal he's got left - takeout food. BTS' V aka Kim Tae Hyung, presumably grapples with the pangs of love in his lonesome. His new digital single FRI(END)S drops on March 15 at 1 pm KST.(YouTube)

He soon buries his head into his hands, only to transport us to a different crowded scene. Now, at a diner, Tae Hyung is surrounded on all sides by people in love while he emerges as the only partnerless person dressed in sombre and melancholic shades of black. His food remains untouched as he gazes wistfully into the distance camera that captures a story untold - of possibly uncompleted love or loneliness at its peak.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read | #HappyBirthdaySuga: BTS star's 7 lyrics that celebrate his thoughtful penmanship

Watch BTS V FRI(END)S teaser

The upcoming Kim Tae Hyung song is slated to hit music platforms on March 15, 2024. FRI(END)S music video will also roll out on YouTube on the same day at 1 pm KST or 12 am ET. According to V's digital single promotion schedule, next on the agenda is the song's second concept photo reveal on March 11 at 12 am KST or March 10 at 11 am ET. The first set of photos came out on March 8 (KST).

That will mark the conclusion of the concept photos trail. A flash video will also be released on March 11 at 10 pm KST or 9 am ET to keep the tension high among the audience. The second music video teaser will be out on March 12 at 12 am KST of March 11 at 11 am ET.