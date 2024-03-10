IU’s child fan steals spotlight with solo adventure in concert, story goes viral: ‘Im choking up’

IU is currently on her world tour, starting in Seoul. On March 9, she performed another leg of her schedule. Given it's an IU show, it's practically guaranteed that something heartwarming happens, attracting social media attention. After the show, a fan took to her social media to share a story about a young fan who sat next to her. IU HER WORLD TOUR(Pic- Edam Entertainment)

Also read: aespa Karina’s dating apology labelled 'national embarrassment' amid negative western coverage

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The fan, who appeared to be in elementary school, was attending the concert for the first time. Acting responsibly, she later gathered her belongings, offered her snack, and left, stating someone would pick her up. However, what unfolded afterward warmed the heart of the concertgoer who shared the news online.

IU's youngest fan's solo adventure to concert melts internet heart

IU, also known as Lee Ji Eun, kicked off her HER tour on March 2 at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. After touring Japan, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Indonesia, she will take her world tour overseas to England in June 2024. Following her third concert in Seoul, a fan took to social media to pen down a heartwarming story about a young fan attending a concert solo.

She described finding a note in the packet of snacks given by the child when she arrived home. “But then I found this note in the snack packet after I got home. I've been to so many concerts but this is my first time receiving something like this. I'm so touched," wrote the fan who shared the story.

The note read, "Hello, UAENA! This is the mother of the child who came to IU's concert for the first time. It was lucky to get the ticket but unfortunately, I wasn't able to get the ticket for myself as the concert only allowed buying one ticket per person. There is another person who will accompany her but the setas are not close by. “

The child’s mother went on to describe how ‘sickly’ worried she was to let go off her child alone in such a crowded place but wasn’t able to cancel the ticket, looking how happy her daughter was to attend the concert for the first time. She continued, “I did my best to teach her about concert etiquette. But I'm still worried because neither her mother nor father have been to a concert."

Also read: BTS V is so Jungkook-coded for this: FRI(END)S concept is setting THIS global trend

The note further read, “If my daughter makes a mistake, please don't be upset and kindly let her know as she doesn't know better. And if she did make a mistake, it's because it's her first time attending a concert. I'm sorry and am asking for your understanding. I hope it becomes an enjoyable show for everyone and thank you for reading a long letter."

‘This story restored my faith in humanity’

As soon as the story started gaining traction online, many users came forward to praise the stranger for her kindness and the child for following the rules and etiquette taught by her mother. The bond between the stranger and the child left many with watery eyes. An internet user wrote, "I'm choking up. I feel like people aren't even kind to kids these days, so that kind of worry is increasing too. I hope many more adults give young children opportunities to learn and grow." Another added, “I'm not crying. You're crying! Someone get this kid and their family some tickets so they can all enjoy the show together!”

IU’s HER word tour schedule