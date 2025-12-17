Winter calls for comfort; Upgrade to a 15L water heater under ₹10000 with our selection from Amazon
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 07:00 pm IST
Discover the best 15L water heater under ₹10000 on Amazon and upgrade winter comfort with efficient, safe and budget friendly options for everyday household use.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser|15L Storage Water Heater| Faster Heating with Whirlflow Technology| HPE Coated Tank | BEE 5-star rated | High Rise Compatible |5 years tank warranty View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Prime 15-L Geyser | Designed for Hard Water | 5 Star Energy Efficient Water Heater |Advanced 3 Level Safety |Suitable for High Rise Buildings |8 Year Tank & 4 Year Element Warranty View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home, 5-Star Rated Geyser, Child Safety Mode, 10-Yr Tank, 6-Yr Element, 4-Yr Product Warranty, White & Grey View Details
|
₹6,699
|
|
|
V-Guard Victo DG 15 Litre Water Heater, Stylish Digital Display | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes worth INR 700 | BEE 5 Star Rating | 7 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details
|
₹7,849
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Heavy Duty Heating Element View Details
|
₹7,190
|
|
|
Havells Fabia Slim 15L Horizontal Right Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Anti Rust Tank|Incoloy Element|7 Year Tank Warranty| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes View Details
|
₹9,299
|
|
View More Products