Instant geyser vs storage geyser: Finding the best hot water fit for your needs during the cold winter months
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 12:00 pm IST
The comparison between instant geysers and storage geysers becomes more meaningful during winter, when the need for hot water rises and reliability becomes a priority.
Crompton Arno Neo 3 Litres instant water heater (Geyser) with 3 Level Advance Safety and Food grade technology|Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Geyser 5 Litre With 3kW Express Heating | High Rise Building Bathroom & Kitchen geyser | UL Rated Wiring & Pressure Relief Valve For Ultimate Safety | 5 Year Tank Warranty
|
₹4,199
|
|
|
Faber Insta 1L/3kW Instant Water Heater | 1L Capacity, 8 Bar Working Pressure, ABS Body, SS 304 Tank, Power & Heating Indicator, PRV Safety Valve, Thermal Cut-Off |5 Year Tank Warranty | White
|
₹2,550
|
|
|
Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Suitable for High Rise Buildings | Italian Design|3 Levels of Safety|Convenient for Kitchen & Bathroom Applications
|
₹2,949
|
|
|
Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj 【White】
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
hindware smart appliances Atlantic Xceed 5L 3Kw Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element And High Grade Stainless Steel Tank, Wall Mounting
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
ACTIVA Volcano 3L Instant Water Heater Geyser | 3000W ISI Marked Copper Heating Element | 304L Stainless Steel Tank with Anti-Rust Coating | Auto Cut-Off Safety | ABS Body | 5 Years Warranty
|
₹1,927
|
|
|
Havells Signa 5 Litre Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Twin LED Indicator| Rust and Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked| Fire Retardant Power Cord| Warranty: 5 year on inner tank & 2 year comprehensive (White)
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
V-Guard Zio Geyser 5 Litre Instant Water Heater | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Suitable For Kitchen & Bathroom | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard | White-Blue
|
₹3,749
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home, 5-Star Rated Geyser, Child Safety Mode, 10-Yr Tank, 6-Yr Element, 4-Yr Product Warranty, White & Grey
|
₹6,099
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015
|
₹6,699
|
|
|
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | BEE 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard
|
₹7,349
|
|
|
Venus Lyra 15R 15 Litre 2000-Watt Water Heater (White/Purple, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars) | Porcelain Enamel Glass Lined Tank | Guarantee - 7 years on Inner Tank.
|
₹10,655
|
|
|
Racold Omnis Dg 10L Vertical 5 Star Storage Wall Water Heater (Geyser) Sandstorm Gold|Digital Display|Touch Control|Auto Diagnosis|Suitable For High Rise Buildings|Free Standard Installation & Pipes
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Usha Misty 15 Ltr 2000-Watt 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Ivory Cherry Blossom) With Pipes & Free Installation
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Longway Superb 10 Liters 5 Star Rated Automatic Instant Water Heater for Home | Water Geyser | Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating | 5 Years Warranty on Tank | Gray
|
₹3,089
|
|
|
Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser|25L Storage Water Heater| Faster Heating with Whirlflow Technology| HPE Coated Tank | BEE 5-star rated | High Rise Compatible |5 years tank warranty
|
₹5,999
|
|
