IIT-Delhi team likely to survey fire-hit Aliganj bldg, surroundings

LUCKNOW Following the devastating June 22 fire in Aliganj that claimed 15 lives, teams from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi are likely to conduct a comprehensive technical survey of the commercial property and its neighbouring structures to identify imminent threats to public safety. A massive fire gutted a three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre in Lucknow on June 22. (File Photo)

A senior Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) official confirmed on Wednesday that the Supreme Court has entrusted the premier institute with carrying out the extensive technical assessment. The survey aims to expose violations of sanctioned building plans, land-use regulations and mandatory fire safety norms.

The LDA, LMC and other departments concerned will assist the exercise by providing sanctioned building plans, official records and field-level support.

The June 22 tragedy had exposed large-scale violations of sanctioned building plans, unauthorised commercial activities and deficiencies in fire safety measures.

Unlike earlier inspections that focused only on the fire-hit structure, IIT-Delhi teams are also likely to inspect nearby properties to determine whether adjoining buildings suffer from similar structural deficiencies, unauthorised land-use changes, deviations from sanctioned plans or inadequate fire safety measures. Experts will verify structural stability, compliance with approved building plans and adequacy of fire safety infrastructure. They will also assess the corrective measures implemented by authorities after the June 22 tragedy.

LDA officials said the authority has constituted a dedicated enforcement team to coordinate with IIT- Delhi experts. However, officials added that no timeline has yet been communicated for completing the inspection or submitting the final report.

After being finalised by the teams, the report will be submitted to the court as well as the UP government and is expected to form the basis for action against buildings found violating statutory provisions. Authorities are likely to initiate proceedings against unauthorised constructions, illegal commercial activities, land-use violations and deficiencies in fire safety infrastructure based on the findings.

The official revealed that the exercise also follows another fatal fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, where 21 people lost their lives. Following both incidents, the court directed authorities to comprehensively assess the affected building and surrounding properties suspected of violating building and fire safety regulations to prevent similar future tragedies.

Meanwhile, owners of the illegal commercial complex in Aliganj’s Sector D began dismantling the unauthorised structure on Monday after the LDA ordered its removal. The demolition started days before the July 25 deadline set by the authority, as earlier stated in an HT report.